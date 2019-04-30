Marking 20 years since the London bombings.

At this exact moment 20 years ago, the third of three nail bombs in two weeks exploded in London. The Admiral Duncan was deliberately targeted in a homophobic hate crime. Three people lost their lives and many more were injured. The attack followed on from two others, in Brixton and Brick Lane, which targeted black and Bangladeshi people.

The racist, homophobic murderer was arrested shortly after and eventually sentenced to life imprisonment.

The BBC has interviews with some of the survivors.

Liberal Democrat London Mayoral Candidate Siobhan Benita summed up her feelings in this tweet:

Today, 20 years on, we remember everyone killed or injured in the horrific London nail bombings.The senseless attacks were driven by racism and homophobia. We must all stand united against such hatred where it sadly remains evident today. #AdmiralDuncan https://t.co/Xqe36CKpRl — Siobhan Benita 🔶 (@SiobhanBenita) April 30, 2019

There is so much more to do to eradicate racism and homophobia from our society.

Tonight people are gathering at the Admiral Duncan pub to remember those killed and injured in all the attacks.