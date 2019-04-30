The Voice

Marking 20 years since the London bombings.

By | Tue 30th April 2019 - 6:37 pm

At this exact moment 20 years ago, the third of three nail bombs in two weeks exploded in London. The Admiral Duncan was deliberately targeted in a homophobic hate crime. Three people lost their lives and many more were injured. The attack followed on from two others, in Brixton and Brick Lane, which targeted black and Bangladeshi people.

The racist, homophobic murderer was arrested shortly after and eventually sentenced to life imprisonment.

The BBC has interviews with some of the survivors.

Liberal Democrat London Mayoral Candidate Siobhan Benita summed up her feelings in this tweet:

There is so much more to do to eradicate racism and homophobia from our society.

Tonight people are gathering at the Admiral Duncan pub to remember those killed and injured in all the attacks.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Apr - 7:07pm
    The Labour National Executive Committee has met and produced … … ... a fudge. Get up to date!
  • User AvatarPeter 30th Apr - 6:35pm
    Forgive me, but this is politically correct claptrap. Worse than that, it denies the great majority of children a normal and conventional childhood.
  • User Avatarfrankie 30th Apr - 6:35pm
    John, You are seeking a consensus with fanatics. If we ended up half in, half out when the pain started they would claim the pain...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 30th Apr - 6:34pm
    @ John Marriott, Yes I do agree with you. There are those who will never accept compromise, but when one reaches the parlous state that...
  • User AvatarGlenn 30th Apr - 6:28pm
    John Marriot I've always said the vote was too close to be too bullish about. If parliament was to find a leave agreement they could...
  • User AvatarMike Jay 30th Apr - 6:19pm
    Well done Harry. Now all the Lib Dems have to do is to win a general election and form a government so they can implement...