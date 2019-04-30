The Voice

30 April 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Tue 30th April 2019 - 11:55 pm
  • Four Seasons collapse shows social care crisis unfolding on Tory’s watch
  • Gosport investigation vital to ensure justice is done – Lamb
  • Free sanitary products to be available in Welsh colleges
  • Lib Dems: A vote for Labour is a vote for Brexit

Four Seasons collapse shows social care crisis unfolding on Tory’s watch

Responding to the news that one of Britain’s largest care home groups, Four Seasons Health Care, is on the brink of administration, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said:

For the many thousands of residents and staff at the Four Seasons Health Care, the news that the group is set to go into administration will be deeply worrying.

Another social care crisis in unfolding on the Tories watch as they repeatedly delay confronting the funding and structural problems in social care.

Questions must now be answered by the Conservative Government as to how such a major care home group could have gone into administration, potentially putting at risk thousands of people’s care and thousands of jobs.

Liberal Democrats are ready to challenge the problems in social care. We would ensure an effective and efficient NHS and care system which will be there for our loved ones when they need it with a penny on income tax to directly invest funds in social care.

Gosport investigation vital to ensure justice is done – Lamb

Today, police have launched a formal investigation into the deaths of hundreds of patients who died at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

Liberal Democrat former Health Minister Norman Lamb, who launched the Review of deaths at Gosport Hospital, welcomed the decision saying:

This will come as an enormous relief to so many families who have been left totally devastated by the loss of loved ones at Gosport Hospital. Bishop James Jones’ panel uncovered a quite horrific scandal – at least 460 people lost their lives as a result of totally inappropriate prescribing of opioids.

Families were left ignored and in the dark for far too long. It is vital that justice is now done. The Government must ensure that the police have the resources to rigorously and urgently pursue this inquiry.

Free sanitary products to be available in Welsh colleges

A £845,000 fund will ensure sanitary products are available to learners in Welsh colleges, free of charge, following an announcement made by the Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister Kirsty Williams today.

It follows the announcement of £2.3m to provide sanitary products in Welsh schools. Today’s announcement means period poverty will be tackled in schools and colleges, ensuring more young women are supported.

Once again, products will be made accessible in the most practical and appropriate way, with colleges encouraged to support environmentally sustainable products.

Speaking in the National Assembly for Wales today, Kirsty Williams said:

Members will be aware that we recently announced a further £2.3m to make period products available to learners in all schools, free of charge.

I am pleased today to also announce additional funding of £845,000 to offer the same free service to learners at Further Education colleges.

As well as supporting our disadvantaged young women, the funding will go wider – focusing on dignity, equality and well-being.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds commented:

Young women should never have to miss out on their education because they can’t afford sanitary products. That’s true in schools and it’s true in colleges, which is why this funding is so important.

Welsh Liberal Democrats want to remove barriers in education and tackling period poverty is one of the ways we’re doing that.

Lib Dems: A vote for Labour is a vote for Brexit

Responding to the Labour NEC failing to unequivocally back the people having the final say on Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

With all the Brexit chaos, it beggars belief that the Labour leadership have failed to unequivocally commit to giving the people the opportunity to exit from Brexit.

Today’s pointless deliberations by the Labour NEC amount to nothing more than a stitch up by Corbyn’s cronies. They have once again chosen to ignore their own supporters and the interests of the country.

People therefore have a clear choice at the upcoming elections. If you want Brexit then vote Labour, Tories, UKIP, or the Brexit party. If you want to stop Brexit then vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about , , , , , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 30th Apr - 11:35pm
    The Guardian Today. The United Nations global poverty expert, Philip Alston, has warned that Britain’s preoccupation with Brexit will leave the country severely diminished whether...
  • User Avatarexpats 30th Apr - 11:22pm
    frankie 30th Apr '19 - 6:35pm.......................I’m also puzzled why Peter, Expats and a few others hang round this site, they are up front about not...
  • User AvatarRoland 30th Apr - 10:59pm
    @Chris Lee - "The new policy is misguided because it does not solve the problem it purports to solve." But it does solve the problem...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 30th Apr - 10:15pm
    Jayne, there has been much discussion on this site of the desires of the Leavers, and acknowledgement, without any overbearing attitudes that I have noticed,...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 30th Apr - 10:11pm
    I'm not going to read film clips that impose cookies on me....... and on the privacy issue are the LDV powers that be aware that...
  • User AvatarJohn David Raw 30th Apr - 10:02pm
    I must say John Marriott and Jayne Mansfield talk sense...... and every time I get a burst of enthusiasm for Remain along comes Frankie to...