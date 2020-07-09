Two candidates confirmed for Lib Dem leadership race

Liberal Democrat MPs Ed Davey and Layla Moran will be the two candidates contesting the latest Liberal Democrat leadership contest, the Party has confirmed.
At the close of nominations today both Ed Davey and Layla Moran secured the support required to appear on the ballot.
Voting will open on the 30th July and close on the 26th August, after which the Party will announce the next leader.
Liberal Democrat Party President Mark Pack said:
With two fantastic candidates, I am really excited for the contest for who will lead the Liberal Democrats and champion our vision for an outward-looking, caring country that celebrates diversity and benefits from the highest-quality public services.
With Liberal Democrat membership at record levels, I urge everyone who shares our values to join us in the coming days and vote in the leadership election.