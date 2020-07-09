Lord William Wallace

William Wallace writes: Active citizenship

By | Thu 9th July 2020 - 7:00 pm

The Financial Times is the most politically liberal national newspaper – sadly, read only by a fraction of those who get the Daily MailMartin Wolf’s ‘Big Read: the New Social Contract’ in the FT of 6th July laid out very clearly the links between active citizenship, stable democracy, and limits to economic inequality:

Citizenship…is the tie that binds people together in a shared endeavour…  In today’s world, citizenship needs to have three aspects: loyalty to democratic political and legal institutions and the values of open debate and tolerance that underpin them; concern for the ability of all fellow citizens to lead a fulfilled life; and the wish to build an economy that allows the citizens and their institutions to flourish.

Liberal Democrats have not been sufficiently vocal about the drift within the UK to passive citizenship and populist central government.  Local democracy has been squeezed; civic education is minimal; political campaigning is increasingly dominated by well-financed professional advisers.

But Wolf is concerned to analyse the economic factors behind the decline in democratic activism and open debate.  He notes the decline of the skilled working class with the collapse of the UK’s industrial base, the importance of education in gaining employment and worthwhile incomes in the post-industrial economy,  and the consequent widening gap between rich and poor.  He also underlines ‘the inordinate growth of finance’, ‘the decline of competition’ and increasing corporate tax avoidance as banks and corporations have consolidated and exploited offshore loopholes.  The result has been ‘a strong sense of unfairness’ in our society (and in other countries), and the exploitation of ‘coalitions of the disaffected’ by populist groups.

His remedy is ‘a return to the idea of citizenship’ in which the state and its citizens recognise mutual obligations.  ‘The first concern of democratic states is the welfare of all their citizens.’  That means full education for all, support to the disabled or ill to play their part as citizens, and protection and rights at work.  In return, citizens and corporations ‘should expect to pay taxes sufficient to sustain such a society’, and those taxes should promote ‘a vigorous middle class’ without extremes of wealth or poverty.

All this may sound self-evident to the committed liberal.  But it’s a radical manifesto for our corporate elite, and for the wealthy financiers who have funded the anti-democratic populists who have exploited the resentments of the left-behind.

It differs, too, from the classic Labour approach of a state that provide services for inactive citizens to receive.  It assumes a higher overall level of taxation, incursions into the cultures of high pay and offshore wealth, and a focus on fairness and equal opportunity: an explicit social contract between state and citizen.

It also assumes a distinction between citizens and non-citizens which many liberals may find difficult to accept: not only limiting the ease with which Russian oligarchs and Gulf Sheikhs can exploit the openness of our economy and society, but also ease of access for poorer non-citizens, from poorer countries.

Can we persuade the disillusioned British public to accept that there is an unavoidable link between the character of our political institutions, the fairness of our economic structures, and the quality of our society?  The radical way in which Gove, Cummings and Johnson are attempting to reshape our institutions should make it easier to do so.

This is the core and origin of political Liberalism: Wolf starts with a quotation from Aristotle’s Politics, which also inspired John Locke and John Stuart Mill.  I hope he has made many FT readers think a little more critically about the condition our state and society have sunk into.  We need to get a much wider public to think the same way.

 

 

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.

2 Comments

  • Andrew T 9th Jul '20 - 7:48pm

