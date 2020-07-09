9 July 2020 – today’s press releases

Settled Status figures show need for automatic right to stay

Settled Status figures show need for automatic right to stay

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to grant EU citizens the automatic right to stay in the UK, with the physical proof they need, as new Home Office figures reveal thousands are being refused and millions await a final decision.

The latest EU Settlement Scheme statistics, published this morning, reveal 2,300 people have been refused Settled Status, 1.4 million have only been granted temporary ‘Pre-Settled Status’ and 250,000 are still waiting for a decision.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

EU citizens in the UK have been living under a cloud of uncertainty for far too long. They are our families and friends, our colleagues and carers. They must have the right to stay. Boris Johnson and the Conservatives promised to automatically guarantee the rights of EU citizens to stay, but they have broken that promise. With so many people being refused Settled Status, granted only temporary ‘Pre-Settled Status’ or still waiting for a decision, it’s clear that the Government’s scheme is anything but automatic.” And without physical proof of their rights, EU citizens will be at the mercy of the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment. They must not become the victims of a new Windrush-style scandal. Liberal Democrats are fighting for EU citizens to be given the automatic right to stay in the UK, with the physical proof they need.

Publishing Russia report top of the list for intelligence committee

Responding to confirmation that the House of Commons will be asked to approve membership of the intelligence and security committee on Monday, Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said:

With the threat of coronavirus, people are rightly worried and need a Government they can trust. Boris Johnson has failed to do that with his conspicuous delay to reconvening the intelligence committee. After months of pressure from Liberal Democrats and others, I am glad the committee is due to be restored. However, it should never have needed this fight. The Prime Minister has a lot to do to claw back public confidence. At the top of the list for the intelligence committee must be forcing the Government to publish the report into Russian interference of our democracy, and before the summer recess so MPs can scrutinise it. A failure to do so would damage the UK’s standing in the world and continue to raise further questions about the Conservative Party’s deep connections to Russian oligarchs.

Lib Dems: Consequences of Chancellor ignoring our high streets already clear

Responding to the reports that two of the UK’s largest high street retailers, John Lewis and Boots, have announced a combined cut of 5,300 jobs, Liberal Democrat Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

The scale of today’s layoffs show the true extent of the crisis facing British high streets. The Conservative Government had the chance to provide real relief for our high streets in yesterday’s summer statement, but instead the Chancellor did nothing for the vast majority of businesses outside of hospitality. We cannot allow the Government to forget that behind each job loss statistic lies a household struggling to make ends meet. These job losses will devastate our communities and leave families wondering how they are going to get by in the months to come. The coronavirus crisis has left our economy with an immense economic challenge, but the Government must rise up to it. Supporting the hospitality sector is vital, but the consequences of not helping the retail sector are already becoming clear. Rishi Sunak must expand the support for our high streets as soon as possible, before we witness thousands more losing their livelihoods overnight.

Govt must foot the bill to keep TV licences free for over 75s

Responding to news that the BBC will ask over 75s to start paying for TV licenses from 1 August, Liberal Democrat Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

Many people over the age of 75 are worried about stepping foot outside their homes due to the risk of COVID-19. For those who are isolated, television is a lifeline – especially right now. It is a travesty that many may now lose access to this vital service. The Government has forced the BBC into a corner where it has to choose between further cuts to its programming or raising these fees. The Government must foot the bill so that millions of elderly people are not left without television during this ongoing crisis and commit to a new independent body that can determine fair funding without Government interference. At a time when fake news about COVID-19 is going viral, the Liberal Democrats will continue to champion our public broadcasters, given their vital role providing accurate, impartial information to those who need it most.

Ministers must act to ensure public can have confidence in NHS Test and Trace

Responding to news that NHS Test and Trace has only reached some 70% of ‘close contacts’ of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Yesterday the Chancellor offered us discounts to eat out, but many people will be too worried to do so. That’s because the NHS Test and Trace is still failing to reach large numbers of people, despite costing taxpayers some £10 billion in private contracts. We need to test, trace and isolate every case of COVID-19 to keep people safe. The public need to have confidence that NHS Test & Trace is fully functional. With the figures failing to improve week to week, it’s clear there is still a lot of work to do. The Government must act now to ensure that this system is as comprehensive as possible to make sure no-one slips through the net. Any failings in this system will put public health at risk and jeopardise our chances of a rapid economic recovery.

As the country opens up Test and Trace is more important than ever

Responding to the Press Conference by the Culture Secretary, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said: