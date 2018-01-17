Two cheers for Liberalism: Thoughts from Torbay

What will 2018 bring for my party? That’s a question every local party Chair has probably asked themselves already, as we paused to reflect on the turbulence and mayhem (no pun intended) of 2017. Local elections will be on many party officers’ minds, as it is in my neck of the woods, where work on finalising our pool of candidates for 2019 is already underway. The prospect of another General Election- seen by the bookies as more likely in 2019 than 2018- will never be far away. And Brexit will muddle on while the contradictions of the process become ever plainer to see.

In my Christmas stocking was Nick Clegg’s “How to Stop Brexit”- a gift from someone who truly knows me well. No sooner had I read it then a new hero emerged to back the Lib Dem call for a referendum on the Brexit deal – in the unlikely form of Nigel Farage.

If ever you wanted proof that the wheels are wobbling on the Brexit bandwagon, look no further.

Farage, (somehow overlooked in the New Year’s Honours…) has spotted something that most Brexiteers have yet to grasp: the need to prepare for Parliament rejecting the government’s Brexit plans on the deal. He sees, quite rightly, that there is every prospect of Parliament taking back control and refusing a deal that would leave Britain bound by rules it could no longer influence, with reduced trade and uncertain co-operation on everything from nuclear safety to counter-terrorism.

And we know his simple solution- no deal and the disaster of rupturing access to our biggest export market overnight.

That’s why 2018 has to be the year we fight Brexit. As David Davis said “A democracy that cannot change its mind ceases to be a democracy”. Plenty of folk thought that taking back control of our fishing grounds, ending payments to Brussels and having an extra £350m a week sounded like a good deal. As these turn out to be delusions, we should be brave enough to say let’s let the nation think again.

Especially when our opponents are getting ready for just that eventuality.

Last time, Leavers outshouted Remainers on social media, and the Daily Mail ran anti-immigrant lead stories on 17 out of the last 23 days before the referendum. Let’s make sure that if there is another chance, we are ready to take it.

In the South West we have the dilemma of fighting Brexit in areas that backed Leave by some of the biggest margins in the country. People who do not know our region may wonder why. It’s tempting to say it was all about a fear of immigration- and the Daily Mail surely played its part in that- and underplay some other factors.

But let me make a few observations. In Torbay, we had one of the biggest Brexit supporting votes in the country, which no doubt led to an increased Tory vote in 2017. Despite the risk of the dementia tax, which threatened older homeowners, Tory-inclined voters (often aged 60 plus) rallied to the cause of backing May’s hard Brexit. These same voters are not likely to accept the loss of control that the government’s negotiations are so far delivering. With just over a year left of the Article 50 process, May’s government is still negotiating amongst itself as much as with the EU. But already some things look fairly clear.

First, there will be compromises from the British side, and plenty of them. Already we have rolled over on payments to EU budgets, the continued role of the European Court of Justice and the basic format of the talks themselves. Far from having our cake and eating it, we are having each slice served to us at a time and manner of the EU’s choosing. And there is no chance they we are getting as much as we had before as a full EU member.

Some of our Brexit backing voters here will scream blue murder and demand we crash out of talks. But I suspect that they will be a minority. Most will despair of the process, blame May’s government for not delivering on its promises and become either disenchanted or turn into protest voters. So I see some grounds for a UKIP resurgence- as does Mr Farage, no doubt. But it is just as likely that that protest vote could turn into a boost for Labour or the Lib Dems, however illogical that may sound. Why would a Leave voter vote Lib Dem?

The answer, I think, is that voting Leave was a secondary issue for many people. Registering anger at endless austerity, protesting against an establishment that seemed not to care, and having a free shot at Cameron’s public schoolboy Toryism, were just as important.

Those issues are still mostly in play, and should be the cornerstones of a Lib Dem revival. Uppermost in my mind is the need to create a new narrative that lays to rest the awkward apologism for what we did in coalition between 2010 and 2015. Coming across as a party of the status quo in the current climate is fatal. We have to stand for radical change, and be recognised as a different party to the one that propped up Cameron and Osborne. Redistribution should be at the heart of that change- wealth inequality and inter-generational inequalities are frankly shocking and largely the result of market failures and inefficient taxation. To save free market capitalism, we need to restore a basic sense of social equity- something the Tories will never achieve. It is this, rather than a narrow sectional politics of identity and good causes, that will restore liberalism’s fortunes. And, if we are its champions, the Liberal Democrats themselves.

* Lee Howgate is a Lib Dem activist who lives in South Devon. He is a senior leader at a large comprehensive school in Cornwall, and formerly worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with experience in Russia and the EU. You can follow him on tumblr where he posts as leetheliberal