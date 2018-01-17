William Wallace writes: Stopping Brexit isn’t enough – we have to help the left behind

Larry Elliott in the Guardian the other day declared that the Remainers don’t have any answers to the problems of the Left Behind in Britain. He didn’t bother to claim that the Leavers had any answer either. Their commitment to deregulation (with abolition of the Working Time Directive one of their first targets) will hit marginal workers in insecure jobs; their hopes of cutting public spending will increase the gap between rich and poor and starve education and health of resources.
But what do those of us who support Remain offer the Left Behind? Remember that the highest votes for the Leave campaign came in England’s declining industrial towns, and in the county and seaside towns that have also lost out from economic and social transformation. Middlesborough, Skegness, Canvey Island and Wisbech all returned over 80% of votes to leave. It was easy for the Leave campaign to encourage them to blame the globalised ‘liberal elite’ for their woes; they have lost out from globalization, and feel patronised and neglected. Some of their grievances are justified; others are not. The selling off of social housing and the incursion of private landlords into what were once Council housing estates is not a consequence of European rules or of immigration. But the loss of the stable employment that their parents and grandparents had IS a consequence of open frontiers and technological change, and successive governments of all parties have failed to invest enough – in education and training, in housing, in infrastructure, in supporting the growth of new local entrepreneurs – to spread the prosperity of the South-East and the metropolitan cities across the rest of the country.
Liberal Democrat peers tackled these issues in a working party over the past year, the report of which is attached here. We have submitted a resolution for the Spring conference to take the debate within the party further. Our analysis, and our proposals, cut across several policy areas. Greater investment in education and training, from pre-school to further education, is central. Long-term finance for local start-ups, of the sort that the British Business Bank was intended to provide but which also needs nurturing at regional and local level, is essential. A revival of social housing is urgent. Most difficult of all, we have to find a way of rebuilding political trust: a revival of local democracy within communities that feel abandoned by all parties and agencies of government, and that see politics as a game conducted by well-off and well-educated people in London.
If the process of leaving the EU breaks down through the incompetence and confusion of the current government, these communities will be among the most embittered – unless central and local government shift priorities to help them. Their alienation from Britain’s metropolitan culture, their nostalgia for an imagined past, makes it easy for the populist right to refocus their anger on ‘the liberal elite’. Liberals with a social conscience can partly counter that by responding to their justified discontents.
Britain suffers from several deep divides today. There are the economic divides, between rich and poor, between the older and younger generations, and between London and the south-east and the rest of the country. And there is the cultural divide between the educated ‘metropolitans’ and the children of the old working class. Our conventional politics is in danger of being caught on the wrong side of the divide. The Conservative Party is increasingly southern English, in its leadership, its funders and its elderly members. Labour has attracted many enthusiastic young graduates, but doesn’t penetrate too far into the white working class. Our party’s members, old and new, are more often professional than unskilled. But Liberals who want to push back the tide of illiberalism that has swept across the USA and continental Europe as well as Britain have to engage with the currently unrepresented, to persuade them that nationalism or left-wing Marxism are not the only ways forward.
Stopping Brexit is not enough. Nor is the (justified) claim that Brexit would leave this section of our national community worse off, that the Leavers’ plans for shrinking the state and slashing regulations offer – as in Trump’s America – a paradise for millionaires. We have to persuade a cynical electorate that an active state, at local and national levels, is essential to rebuild a liberal society. Even Philip Hammond has declared that ‘the British public do not want to change their economic model’ from a European social market to a deregulated free market – no doubt to the fury of the Brexiteers. Liberal Democrats have to find a way to link redistribution and rebuilding of local communities at home with the maintenance of a social liberal model shared with our neighbours.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
Yes agree with this but we know the problems. We need some constructive answers to these problems please so that we can disseminate them
He (Larry Elliot) didn’t bother to claim that the Leavers had any answer either.
Maybe he was just speaking for himself?
Leaving isn’t the total answer in itself. The problems of the “left behinds” are largely connected to unemployment, low paid work, lack of job security and underemployment. This is more a political problem than anything else. The economics of full employment is well known and has been for 90 years or so. Once we have full employment it is then simply a matter of setting a floor so that no-one is “left behind”.
The usual question is “how are we going to afford that”?
Keynes famously said:
“Look after the unemployment, and the Budget will look after itself.”
While many of his ideas, policy recommendations and views have slowly been phased out of popular discourse, countries continue to struggle over what may be considered as the core concern of Keynesian macroeconomics – involuntary unemployment and later underemployment.
There’s really no need for any struggle. It’s all a lot easier once we ditch the ideas behind neoliberal economics.
The paper “how to help our left-behind communities and citizens” asks some questions here are some answers:
Yes we need to be aggressive in attacking income inequalities and must have a plan to ensure no one in the UK has an income below 60% of the average 5 years after the next general election.
We need to apologise for our part in austerity, and go further with reversing the cuts in welfare since 2010. We need to promise to increase taxation for the very rich to equalise income more. We need to have a national land value tax to provide money for the NHS and Social Care as well as giving district councils the power to raise their own local land value tax on non-residential land including land with planning permission for residential properties. We need to reform Council Tax to ensure that the tax paid is related to the value of the home and the more expensive homes no longer pay lower rates than the cheaper homes (plus of course restoring the National Council Tax Benefit scheme).
Yes of course we need to distribute economic aid to the poorest regions and give financial assistance to companies to move to the poorer regions. We need to give district and unitary councils’ responsibility for their economic development and provide the money to raise the poorest areas of their council areas.
We should provide education to meet the needs of the child not think just having more money for early years is a cure all. We need to provide a guaranteed job or training place to very person of working age who wants one, which is suitable to them. This to be managed by district and unitary councils.
If we think councils are too distant from their voters then we should ensure that no district or unitary councillor has an electorate ratio of more than 2100 to 1 and no county councillor more than 6300 to 1.
As 1.5 million new homes including 500,000 more social homes are not going to meet demand over a five year period then we need to revisit our targets and at least increase the number of social homes to 1 million.
I am so glad that this paper is coming to the Spring conference. I believe the first step towards making the changes we so desperately need is to decide that redistribution of wealth in the several ways mentioned is our top priority.
We may also need to redefine the State and local authorities. I think community government is a phrase that expresses what we want local authorities to be like. National government could replace ‘the State’ which is a term representing the Tory and Labour view of the world, not ours, I believe. Government should be interactive whereas the State expresses a more dictatorial form of rule.
I think that endlessly trying to subdivide the population and using meaningless categories like like “the left behind” (oddly borrowed from evangelical Christianity and the language of The Rapture) goes nowhere. Instead have transport policies, policies about tuition fees, a defence policy, ways of tackling crime and so on. In other words present stuff with broad appeal in a way that is not accidentally patronizing or judgemental, by dropping the language of identity, focus groups and advertising-industry-style-demographic-targeting . After all if you believe yourself to be an individual rather than part of an amorphous blob defined by accidents of birth or income, then why should you believe anyone else is?