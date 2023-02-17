The Voice

Two Lib Dem by-election GAINS

By | Fri 17th February 2023 - 10:00 am

I’m sure we’ll have more details in ALDC’s by-election report later, but the news of two more by-election gains overnight is lovely to wake up to.

First, in Cornwall, we took a seat from the Tories which is always a pleasure.

And then, in St Neots in Cambridgeshire, we took a seat from the St Neots Independents.

Thanks to all the Liberal Democrat candidates who stood yesterday and their teams for all the hard work they have put in and for keeping the Lib Dem flag flying. It is so important that people have the chance to vote for us in every election.

