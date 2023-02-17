Two Lib Dem by-election GAINS

I’m sure we’ll have more details in ALDC’s by-election report later, but the news of two more by-election gains overnight is lovely to wake up to.

First, in Cornwall, we took a seat from the Tories which is always a pleasure.

🚨 BY-ELECTION GAIN 🚨 Long Rock, Marazion & St Erth – Cornwall County Council: LIB DEM: 811 [45.4%, +21.9%]

CON: 503 [28.1%, -8.2%]

GRN: 244 [13.6%, +2.5%]

LAB: 230 [12.9%, +1.2%] No IND (-17.4%) as previous. LIB DEM GAIN from CON 🔶 CONGRATS to Cllr John Martin! pic.twitter.com/yFT8lHYJBt — ALDC (@ALDC) February 17, 2023

And then, in St Neots in Cambridgeshire, we took a seat from the St Neots Independents.

🚨 BY-ELECTION RESULT 🚨 St Neots The Eatons, Cambridgeshire CC: LIB DEM – 1,042

CON – 746

IND – 360

LAB – 250 Liberal Democrat GAIN from St Neots Independents 🔶 HUGE congratulations to Cllr Geoffrey Seeff who has been duly elected! 😁 pic.twitter.com/fWNmWpDAfw — ALDC (@ALDC) February 16, 2023

Thanks to all the Liberal Democrat candidates who stood yesterday and their teams for all the hard work they have put in and for keeping the Lib Dem flag flying. It is so important that people have the chance to vote for us in every election.