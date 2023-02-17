Alisdair Calder McGregor

Plan ahead – rail strikes planned for Spring Conference weekend

By | Fri 17th February 2023 - 9:00 am

The railway workers’ union the RMT has announced a series of strikes planned for March and April.

The dates of the strikes are the 16th, 18th and 30th of March, and the 1st of April.

The first two dates are the Thursday right before conference, and the Saturday of Conference, both of which dates might impact those travelling to conference.

While the strikes are subject to cancellation should the negotiations be successful for the Union – that’s is the point of strikes, after all – conference attendees might wish to plan ahead, either to alter their dates of travel or seek alternative means of travel to York.

* Alisdair Calder McGregor is a member of the party's Federal International Relations Committee.

