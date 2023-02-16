15-16 February 2023 – two day’s worth of press releases

Welsh Lib Dems Respond to Welsh Dental Report

Welsh Lib Dems Respond to Welsh Dental Report

Responding to the publication of the Health and Social Care Committee report on dentistry in Wales, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

I welcome the publication of this report and its recommendations. Since being elected I have made securing access to NHS dentistry one of my top priorities and the issue regularly fills my inbox. NHS dental provision in Wales is not good enough, and this report raises really important questions about the reasons why Labour has allowed a two-tier dental system in Wales to develop, where the rich can go private and everyone else is left languishing on waiting lists. I am also disappointed to hear that relations between Welsh Government and the dental profession are at a low point when, to deal with both the effects of the pandemic and the longer-term structural problems in NHS dentistry, we need Government and dentists to work together. Ultimately we need to ensure the resources are in place to fix this problem, including raising spend on dentistry per head to similar levels as Scotland or Northern Ireland as I argued for in the most recent Welsh Government budget debate. By failing to address this issue now Labour is potentially creating a longer-term problem.

Inflation Stats: Hard-working people are paying the price for Conservative incompetence

Responding to the latest inflation statistics, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

The cost of living crisis is still here. This Government has failed massively to bring economic stability to this country and they have failed to bring inflation down. Families and hard-working people are paying the price for this Conservative incompetence. Their record on the cost of living crisis has been nothing short of a disaster.

British Gas profits: A betrayal for customers across the country

Responding to the news that Centrica, owner of British Gas, has made £2.8bn in profits in 2022 Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said: