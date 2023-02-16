Out now – Spring Conference Agenda and Directory

The agenda and directory for Spring Conference has been published today. The first in-person federal conference since September 2019 takes place from 17-19 March.

You can read all the details of the motions up for debate, fringe meetings, exhibitors and training here.

If you read any of the motions and think, you know what, they’ve missed out this, or we should do this instead, you can submit an amendment with the support of 10 members, or an affiliated organisation like the Young LIberals by 1pm on 6th March.

You can ask the Federal Conference Committee to advise you on how to draft your suggestion by 1pm on 20th February. That is next Monday. You don’t have to get drafting advice, though, n order to submit an amendment.

If you haven’t registered for Conference yet, you can do so here. It’s going to be the best fun as the Lib Dem family gets to see each other in a Lib Dem run city.

We’ll be going into more detail about the motions up for debate in York over the next few weeks. Let us know what you are thinking.