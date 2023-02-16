The Voice

Out now – Spring Conference Agenda and Directory

By | Thu 16th February 2023 - 4:09 pm

The agenda and directory for Spring Conference has been published today. The first in-person federal conference since September 2019 takes place from 17-19 March.

You can read all the details of the motions up for debate, fringe meetings, exhibitors and training here.

If you read any of the motions and think, you know what, they’ve missed out this, or we should do this instead, you can submit an amendment with the support of 10 members, or an affiliated organisation like the Young LIberals by 1pm on 6th March.

You can ask the Federal Conference Committee to advise you on how to draft your suggestion by 1pm on 20th February.  That is next Monday. You don’t have to get drafting advice, though, n order to submit an amendment.

If you haven’t registered for Conference yet, you can do so here. It’s going to be the best fun as the Lib Dem family gets to see each other in a Lib Dem run city.

We’ll be going into more detail about the motions up for debate in York over the next few weeks. Let us know what you are thinking.

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Geoffrey Payne, "The culture wars Tories represented by Lee Anderson appeal to the Red Wall" I'd be interested to know just what your experie...
  • Jennie
    Just want to agree with the 3 comments thus far published from Alex, Olly, and Andrew. Disgusting article, disgusting source, particularly disgusting timing...
  • Alisdair McGregor
    Why on earth is a LibDemVoice Editor quoting Unherd, a site so far right that even the Daily Mail thinks it goes a bit too far? There is no debate to be had wit...
  • Andrew Hickey
    I see Mr Boddington thinks that the week that a sixteen-year-old girl was murdered for being trans is a good time to post links to hate sites and defend the ide...
  • Olly Craven
    Rampant transphobia is being generated by a phoney culture war whipped up by a government looking for a distraction from their own failings. I cannot believe an...