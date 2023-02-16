The Voice

Lee Anderson rejects 48,000 leaflets delivered by Lib Dems

By | Thu 16th February 2023 - 9:57 am

Be careful what you wish for. The controversial deputy chairman of the Tory Party, former Labour MP Lee Anderson took umbrage at a Lib Dem leaflet highlighting his view on the death penalty, food banks, nuisance tenants and the death penalty joked on Twitter that if 48,000 leaflets were dropped off, he would deliver them himself in his constituency. He is trying to lose weight and delivering 48,000 leaflets would certainly help.

In a cunning move, Liberal Democrat peer and councillor for Cleckheaton ward on Kirklees Council Baroness Kath Pinnock duly dropped off 48,000 leaflets at Anderson’s constituency office.

They were rejected by Anderson’s staff who said that political leaflets could not be stored in a constituency office. When asked where the constituency office was, the office staff refused to divulge the information.

Kath Pinnock said:

This is not a political stunt. Lee Anderson is deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

He is the voice to the nation of the Conservatives, and he is saying the sort of things that most people would find abhorrent.

He is saying people go to foodbanks because they don’t know how to cook. I can tell him that the trouble is that because of the way that the Conservatives have treated people, they can’t afford the food and can’t afford to cook it.

That is why they turn to foodbanks: in desperation, and he is just not in touch with the majority of people here in Ashfield or in most of the other parts of the country.

The leaflets will instead be distributed in Red Wall constituencies.

The story was covered by BBC News, The Independent, The Mirror, Press Association and Nottinghamshire Live.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Chris Moore
    Excellent publicity. We have to grab every opportunity to get in the media....
  • Barry Lofty
    My only comment is “ Well Done”!...
  • Jenny Barnes
    "The first failing is the lack of dualling the main route to the north of Scotland, the A9." How much would that cost? Could the money potentially save more ...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Rik, You might have misunderstood what I wrote. I'd be in favour of a Federal UK. My point was that the Scottish people might not be particularly keen on t...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Rif Winfield "Look at the USA, where California and Delaware have equal status" Indeed - in Senate terms - 2 senators per state. California population around...