Lee Anderson rejects 48,000 leaflets delivered by Lib Dems

Be careful what you wish for. The controversial deputy chairman of the Tory Party, former Labour MP Lee Anderson took umbrage at a Lib Dem leaflet highlighting his view on the death penalty, food banks, nuisance tenants and the death penalty joked on Twitter that if 48,000 leaflets were dropped off, he would deliver them himself in his constituency. He is trying to lose weight and delivering 48,000 leaflets would certainly help.

In a cunning move, Liberal Democrat peer and councillor for Cleckheaton ward on Kirklees Council Baroness Kath Pinnock duly dropped off 48,000 leaflets at Anderson’s constituency office.

They were rejected by Anderson’s staff who said that political leaflets could not be stored in a constituency office. When asked where the constituency office was, the office staff refused to divulge the information.

Maybe Lee Anderson is embarrassed about his views after all? People are desperate for help with the cost of living and our struggling NHS, not Conservative politicians who stoke controversy for the sake of it.https://t.co/nzpRYUWZiY — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) February 16, 2023

Kath Pinnock said:

This is not a political stunt. Lee Anderson is deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. He is the voice to the nation of the Conservatives, and he is saying the sort of things that most people would find abhorrent. He is saying people go to foodbanks because they don’t know how to cook. I can tell him that the trouble is that because of the way that the Conservatives have treated people, they can’t afford the food and can’t afford to cook it. That is why they turn to foodbanks: in desperation, and he is just not in touch with the majority of people here in Ashfield or in most of the other parts of the country.

The leaflets will instead be distributed in Red Wall constituencies.

The story was covered by BBC News, The Independent, The Mirror, Press Association and Nottinghamshire Live.