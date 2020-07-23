Unconscious bias in the party

As an evidence based party we are more than aware that minority groups may be discriminated against, both unconsciously and unintentionally. This is one of the reasons the party runs unconscious bias training.

As human beings we are picking up social cues all the time and they inform our judgement, whether we realise it or not. As was demonstrated in the orchestra research, blind auditions were not enough when auditory cues, such as the distinctive tap of heels on a hard floor, were still present. But in removing both audio and visual cues to judge purely on merit, this has contributed to the increased hiring of female musicians.

I recently asked for the gender split of our most recent unconscious bias training. It was approximately 50:50. Sounds great doesn’t it! Except not particularly when you think about our current gender split in terms of membership.

You are probably aware that our membership split is around 2/3 men and 1/3 women. A truly representative attendance at the training would see a similar ratio.

Men can be the greatest allies to the minority groups within our party, not least because there are more of them, but perhaps it’s time we asked them to step up to help remove the systemic bias to which we can all be subject to. A simple way to help do this is by Local Party Officers and Exec members leading the way in undertaking the unconscious bias training and encouraging all active members to participate in the training too.

Eliminating unconscious bias will help allow the best person for the job to be selected at all levels of party representation and lead to a natural increase of minority representation. Whilst this may not be an immediate fix for any of our diversity issues, it can only help and give us a step in the right direction that we can do right now (or whenever the next unconscious bias training takes place – probably at Autumn’s online conference). I hope to see you at a training event soon.

* Becky joined the party in 2016 and became active straight away, helping Admin the Lib Dem Newbies Facebook group and becoming the candidate in a local by-election within 2 months of joining. Later that year Becky was elected to the ALDC Management Committee and served a two year term. In the meantime Becky has stood locally at each cycle and was Bolton West candidate for both the 2017 and 2019 snap general elections. Having also been selected for the NW European list, Becky supported the NW MEPs as office manager. Becky is vice Chair of her local party and has now picked her ward with the intention of winning it in the next two years.