Centre interviews the Liberal Democrat leadership contenders (Part 2: Ed Davey)



In this podcast we covered a huge amount. It included academic selection at the age of 11, Academies, Brexit, electric cars, UBI and lots more. Below I have looked at some of the areas in the discussion that I found particularly of interest. You can listen to the full podcast here.

The first thing was selection at the age of 11 which has created grammar schools, secondary moderns and in some cases technical colleges. In this we debated at length about the system and its issues with the low proportion of SEN and disabled students in these schools. We also discussed how it could be fixed with Ed suggesting ideas such as grants and including this as an element of Ofsted reports. Whilst this is a step in the right direction I am very much of the opinion, as I said in the podcast, that selection should be scraped as I don’t see any way to actually get around this issue. However, I was very happy that Ed was open to reviewing the issue in the future, not least as we have a paper coming out on this issue in a few months.

The second area I found interesting in our discussion was, of course. Brexit. As I mention in the podcast, this is the second time I have debated with Ed on this issue, the other time being the Victoria Derbyshire debate between Ed and Jo. Once again Ed showed he was passionate on the issue of Brexit but had moved towards accepting of a softer Brexit for the time being. However, I was a little worried at the mentions of a “Norway +” or a “Norway +++” model, something not really possible as it would require trying to simultaneously apply EFTA and EU free trade deals. I do still have some worries that if we are to sell a coherent policy on the EU to the public, it needs to be thoroughly researched first.

The third area was academies, in which I mentioned the lack of local accountability for these schools. I have to say I really agreed with Ed in terms of the limits of business involvement in education and he certainly has a passion for schools to free to be innovative. It seems that the academy programs of today are not quite what Ed wants them to be.

Fourth, we also spoke about environmental policies such as tax-based regulation and charging points for electric cars. I was happy to hear he was open to the idea of taxing things that are harmful to the environment and using the revenue to fund environmentally friendly things. Unsurprisingly, it was a good discussion being the strongest policy area Ed has is probably the environment.

Overall, Ed showed he has passion on his side although I was a little worried about some of his answers such as the Norway + example. With both interviews over, I am now very much in the undecided category I’m afraid!

* Torrin Wilkins is a Liberal Democrat member and the Director of Centre Think Tank