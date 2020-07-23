From Russia with Loathing

I got my first taste of Russia and the other side of the Iron Curtain on a schoolboy visit to Moscow and Odessa in 1976. Brezhnev was the Soviet Leader and the Soviet Union was in the middle of a hot Cold War with the West.

The contrast between East and West could not have been greater.

In Russia, apart from in the hard currency shops, consumer goods were in noticeably short supply, as was anything edible except for seasonal produce. The efforts of shadowy black marketeers, who descended on our group at every touristic stopover, whispering ‘buy jeans, dollars, chewing gum’ would have done little to plug the supply shortages.

In hotels, we were under constant surveillance, with a babushka sitting at a desk, at the end of every corridor. The promised day with a Russian family, the much-anticipated highlight of our trip, was cancelled without explanation.

It was only on a visit to a secondary school that we detected some common experiences shared with our Russian peers – an interest in heavy metal bands Led Zeppelin, Motorhead and Van Halen, and scruffy torn denims.

Returning to Moscow last year, over forty years later, jeans were available in all sizes and price ranges, chewing gum could be purchased in every flavour imaginable and the supermarkets were bulging with produce flown in from around the world.

What had not altered one iota was the lack of democracy and the Kremlin’s confrontational approach to the West generally, and the UK in particular.

The Intelligence and Security Committee Russia report re-confirmed this, with their assessment that;

the security threat posed by Russia is difficult for the West to manage as, in our view and that of many others, it appears fundamentally nihilistic. Russia seems to see foreign policy as a zero-sum game: any actions it can take which damage the West are fundamentally good for Russia

There are brave individuals and organisations within Russia who are seeking, by peaceful means, to bring liberal democracy to the Russian people, organisations such as Yabloko (apple in Russian), Russia’s liberal party and the Lib Dems’ sister party, and its Chairman Grigory Yavlinsky.

They resisted President Putin’s regrettably successful dismantling of the Russian Constitution.

Yabloko established a Public Constitutional Council last winter which included some of Russia’s best constitutional lawyers and experts. The Council proposed alternative amendments to consolidate democracy in Russia. They included a reduction of the presidential term to four years, limits to the powers of the head of state, making the parliament more independent and expanding its rights to nominate the Prime Minister, as well as a package of amendments devoted to improving human and civil rights and freedoms.

Yabloko campaigned, despite severe restrictions which saw activists arrested and leaflets and posters seized, for the right to put its amendments to a nationwide vote as an alternative to President Putin’s. But this was rejected by the government. However, a poll conducted by the Levada Centre (a Russian non-governmental research organisation) in June identified that if there was an alternative vote, 28% would have voted for Yabloko’s amendments against 25% for President Putin’s variant, and 26% in favour of keeping the old Constitution unchanged. Furthermore, 80% of those polled said that Yabloko’s proposals should have been put to a national vote alongside President Putin’s amendments.

Nevertheless, Vladimir Putin pushed through his amendments to the Russian Constitution. Meanwhile Yabloko called on its supporters to abstain.

Yabloko has suffered a set-back. But in the words of its Chairman it will continue to strive to find ‘new forms of modern political activity in Russia’ and to develop a ‘powerful, but non-violent political movement with a solid core of values and a detailed realistic programme… and to find a place in world of the 21st century that would be worthy of our history and culture, worthy of our people’.

The UK Government and British people should do everything possible to support those in Russia committed to democracy and to foster good relations between our two great nations’ peoples by means of soft power, and cultural, scientific, and academic exchanges.

But whilst the Russian government’s attitude remains ‘From Russia with Loathing’, and they authorise assassinations on British soil, repeatedly test our air and naval defences and sanction or coordinate widespread attempts at spreading disinformation, no such consensual relationship can exist between the UK Government and the Kremlin and ‘President for Life’ Putin. The Cold War is back.

* Tom Brake was the Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington from 1997 to 2019.