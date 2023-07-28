Unity or compromise – the dilemma of tactical voting

Labour leader Keir Starmer confirmed in an interview with Nicky Campbell that he believes a woman is an “adult female”, a commonly used transphobic dogwhistle which undermines the legitimate identity of trans women.

This statement follows a long-standing public back-and-forth between the Westminster Labour Party and the Scottish Labour Party on whether to support self-ID, allowing trans people to identify as their rightful gender rather than the gender forced upon them at birth.

How far the Labour Party have fallen; once a party that championed individual liberty, now echoing right-wing populist nonsense, fearful they’ll lose their ever-growing lead over a failing Conservative government.

I imagine the late, great Roy Jenkins rolling in his grave. The man that decriminalised homosexuality, legalised abortion, liberalised divorce and theatre censorship laws, and played a significant role in the abolition of capital punishment would be an outsider in the same party that gave him his start in politics.

What is the justification for this decision from Labour? Human rights are supposed to be at the heart of their politics. This stance is a betrayal of liberal democracy and progressivism. While I agree hyper-progressivism can lead to more harm than good, acknowledging and upholding a people’s rights is basic decency.

Labour’s abject failure to do the right thing by trans people makes the argument for “tactical voting” all the more disagreeable.

While I support tactical voting to eject the Conservative Party, I cannot find it within myself to say I do so willingly or happily, but out of necessity due to a broken voting system that ignores the voices of over 50% of the electorate. Because of this, we, the Liberal Democrats, have to hold our noses and vote for a party that is the antithesis of our values.

Politics is a game of compromise, a sentiment I usually agree with. But we’re talking about people wanting to be respected and allowed to exist. One party supports that, while the other doesn’t.

It is beyond compromise and instead asks the Good Samaritan to look the other way.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.