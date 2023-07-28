Act now to prevent the death of cash

I recently returned from Scandinavia, where I busked my way around for a few weeks. I spend a lot of my time travelling in this way – often around half the year. This time, I’d planned my trip around various Bruce Springsteen gigs that were occurring in the area – a tactic that had worked wonderfully well in other countries.

Scandinavia, though, is now one of the toughest busking destinations in the world. I’ve made easily more money in Peru and Bolivia than I did in Norway. The reason is nothing to do with a lack of generosity (I was last there in 2016 and did very well indeed), but the almost total elimination of cash from their societies.

The UK is not far behind. A recent report suggests that the number of cash transactions amounted to 10% of all payments in 2022, down from 27% in 2019. This is still higher than the 4% in Sweden and Norway, but the downwards trend should give us pause for thought.

Few would suggest that these figures indicate a need to restrict card/contactless payments. To do so would be to inconvenience people for no obvious benefit. But it is vital that politicians act to protect cash before it is too late. In the example of Norway, the law stating that it is illegal to refuse cash as a payment method has been widely flouted, and only very recently have lawmakers stepped in to strengthen it. But this has been done too late. We should act now before we get to a similar point.

It is understandable that many will wonder why this is necessary, or claim that the death of cash is simply an inevitable indicator of progress, and I am aware that as a professional street musician, I have ulterior motives for championing its survival that may not be thought to be particularly important. However, the destruction of busking as a form of work is not the only effect that a cashless society would cause (at this point I should say that I’m aware buskers, including myself, can and do accept contactless payments, but these do not go anywhere close to replacing the amounts earned through cash, for reasons that would take another entire article, so please do take my word for it!).

A recent debate in the House of Commons revealed that 8 million adults in the UK would struggle in a cashless society, and that poverty is the biggest indicator of cash dependency. This is a huge section of our society that is at risk. Cash is generally preferred by the elderly; the economically vulnerable; or those who find budgeting difficult for physical or mental health-related reasons.

Beyond this, the loss of cash makes informal payments so much more difficult. Tipping a waiter, popping a few coins into a charity bucket or a busker’s case, placing some money in a church donation plate – all of these are made more difficult when cash is rarer. Psychologically, people are far more likely to give some spare change than they are to pay a set amount on a card reader in these situations.

In addition to all of this, there is the simple fact that cash is physically and tangibly worth something. Technological replacements, as wonderful as they can be, can always crash. In Norway, the most common method of payment is an app called Vipps – essentially it is similar to PayPal, but linked to your mobile phone number (Sweden has a similar app called Swish). But here is the rub. You can generally only access these apps if you have a bank account in that country, and to do so you need to live in that country for a year or more. I spoke to students and immigrants in Sweden who were unable to access the most commonly used form of payment because of their lack of access to a bank account. This should concern us all. What happens if a well-funded app corners the market in payment systems (in the way that Uber has done in the taxi market), and then suddenly decides to increase their fees? What happens when that app crashes, or the dominant provider of card terminals is temporarily unable to process payments? Well, in 2022, Norway found out. For a few hours on May 17th, virtually all card payments ground to a halt, and the vast majority of people there who carry no cash were stranded. The decline in ATMs compounded the situation.

Ultimately this was a brief blip, but we should heed these warnings and immediately look at ways in which we can mandate cash acceptance by law across the country, as a safeguard against a future in which we could end up excluding the most vulnerable from accessing the most basic of services and needs. The ability of banks to restrict access to money at their own discretion has been in the news rather a lot recently. It is a great shame that the focus has been on whether Nigel Farage should be allowed a luxury bank account – the bigger picture should be of grave concern to everyone.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham. He is a a co-director of Keep Streets Live