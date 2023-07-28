ALDC by-election report, 27th July

It has been a busy week for by-elections with a number of principal and town council elections and some great Lib Dem victories and performances.

We start with a couple of excellent town council Lib Dem wins.

On Sevenoaks Town Council, Lionel O’Hara gained Northern ward for the Lib Dems from the Conservatives. Impressively this gain now means that the Lib Dems hold every single town councillor and district councillor in Sevenoaks! Congratulations to Cllr O’Hara and the team in Sevenoaks for truly turning the town GOLD!

Sevenoaks TC, Northern

Liberal Democrat (Lionel O’Hara): 351 (73%)

Labour: 131 (27%)

We also held Summerlands ward on Yeovil Town Council with a fantastic 58% of the vote. Congratulations to Cllr Kayleigh Fieldsend and the local team in Yeovil.

Yeovil TC, Summerlands

Liberal Democrats (Kayleigh Fieldsend): 329 (58%)

Independent: 128 (22.6%)

Green Party: 71 (12.5%)

Unaligned: 33 (5.8%)

We have excellent town, parish and community council by-election wins every week up and down the country. Let us know if you have a town or parish election coming up that you are contesting, or a good win, by emailing [email protected] and we will make sure we report it.

We stood in 4 principal by-elections on Thursday – improving our vote share in all of them.

On Buckinghamshire County Council (Denham ward) we finished in a brilliant second place with 32% of the vote and just 200 votes behind the winning Conservative candidate. This is despite not standing a candidate in the last election! The Conservatives held the ward but with a much reduced vote share and majority.

Well done to Julia Cook and the local team. That is a brilliant result in which we came from nowhere to now being the main opposition is a marginal ward!

Buckinghamshire CC, Denham

Conservative: 848 (42%, -5.7%)

Liberal Democrat (Julia Cook): 634 (32%, +32%)

Independent: 404 (20%, -0.6%)

Labour: 125 (6%, -6.9%)

There were two by-elections on Plymouth City Council. In Plymstock Dunstone ward Peter Edwards increased the Lib Dem vote share by 13.6% and finished with just shy of 600 votes. A fantastic step forwards in the ward. Labour gained the seat from the Conservatives. In St Peter & the Waterfront ward Hugh Janes also increased the Lib Dem vote share in a packed field of 7 candidates. Labour held this ward. Thank you to both Peter and Hugh for standing, and well done to them and the Plymouth team for a positive set of results.

Plymouth City Council, Plymstock Dunstone

Labour: 1,072 (33.2%, -17.5%)

Conservative: 919 (28.4%, -1.7%)

Liberal Democrats (Peter Edwards): 596 (18.4%, +13.6%)

Independent: 480 (14.9%, +7.8%)

Green Party: 97 (3%, 0.7%)

Heritage Party: 55 (1.7%, +1.3%)

TUSC: 12 (0.4%, -0.1%)

Plymouth City Council, St Peter & Waterfront

Labour: 1,126 (48%)

Conservative: 488 (20.8%, +2.6%)

Green Party: 206 (8.8%, -1.8%)

Liberal Democrats (Hugh Janes): 175 (7.5%, +0.6%)

Reform UK: 174 (7.4%, +3.1%)

Independent: 126 (5.4%, +0.9%)

TUSC: 52 (2.2%, -0.8%)

On Warrington Borough Council we improved our vote share by 3.6% in Poulton North ward. Thank you to Timothy Harwood for standing for us and making sure there was a Lib Dem to vote for as Labour held the ward.

Warrington BC, Poulton North

Labour: 999 (56%, +22.3%)

Conservatives: 606 (34%, +8.9%)

Liberal Democrat (Timothy Harwood): 168 (9%, +3.6%)

There was one other by-election on Thursday. Sadly there was no Lib Dem candidate in Heathfield & Mayfield ward on East Sussex County Council. The Green Party gained the seat from the Conservatives in a two way contest.

East Sussex CC, Heathfield & Mayfield

Green Party: 1373 (61.5%, +43%)

Conservative: 858 (38.5%, -20.7%)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.