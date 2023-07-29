Why we should defend the BBC

The ‘Huw Edwards affair’ has been another round in the long-running Murdoch press campaign against the BBC. The exact details behind the charges against him as published in the Sun remain unclear; the Sun has now retreated from its initial story, and the police have said that there is nothing to justify pressing charges. The Times fired off shots in support, listing the highest salaries of BBC presenters with a disapproving commentary – not noting the remarkably high fees that Talk News, owned by the Murdoch press and promoted ad nausea in the pages of the Times, pays to right-wing MPs and chat-show hosts for doing a few hours’ work a week. Other papers have hinted at the not so defensible private behaviour of Dan Wootton, a former Sun journalist now with GB News and Mail Online, on which the Murdoch press has remained silent.

The BBC attempts to hold together debates within the British national community. The Murdoch press, from its first incursion into British media nearly 50 years ago, ha been a disrupter and divider. Rupert Murdoch has also seen himself as a political player, expecting political leaders in Australia, Britain and the USA to court him for his support – or, at least, to moderate his opposition. Tony Blair travelled to Australia to meet him; Keir Starmer has reportedly met him twice this year. The aggressive style of the Murdoch media has made British politics more raucous. But it’s in the USA, without a well-funded public broadcasting network, that it has had the deepest impact. Fox News has given voice and encouragement to the populist right, to climate change deniers, conspiracy theorists and closet racists, preparing the ground for Donald Trump to make a successful run for the Presidency while dismissing as ‘fake news’ the evidence-based policies he was rubbishing.

While all active and fit Liberal Democrats were out delivering leaflets or knocking on doors in Somerton and Frome the BBC showed its quality in the underlying message of the opening concert of the summer Proms. Dalia Stasevska, Finnish but born in Kyiv, conducted a concert of mainly Nordic patriotic music, Sibelius and Grieg, as well as a new commission from a Ukrainian composer. It carried a strong implicit message of British solidarity with Ukraine and of the links we have with countries on Russia’s western border.

Those of us who read the Times note its constant negative stories about the BBC, together with promotion of Talk TV and Times Radio. The Telegraph and the Mail also do their best to denigrate the BBC. They too are committed to moving the balance of opinion within the UK to the right. They are also competitors, as more and more people move on-. Mail On-line competes with BBC Online, successfully on gossip but unsuccessfully on serious news. The BBC remains, according to polling surveys, the most trusted source of news for British citizens, and the most regular source of news for younger people, directly or through links to other websites. The extraordinarily high fee the Telegraph paid to Boris Johnson for his columns, now provided by the Mail, and the high fees to Farage, Dorries and the like for their TV chat shows, provide subsidies for right-wing politicians: another dimension of the way in which money shapes British politics.

The BBC has been under sustained attack from the Conservative government; they see it as a central part of the ‘liberal establishment’ which they claim has prevented them from driving through the radical shrinking of the state they set out to achieve. Its licence fee has been frozen, its income shrunk. But the move to on-line viewing and listening, as much as the move away from newspapers, is reshaping Britain’s media environment and making the ‘flat tax’ of the licence fee harder to defend.

How to fund the public benefits of a public broadcasting network, and how large and diverse a range of activities that should extend to, are questions which we have to engage with. The BBC’s orchestras and choirs, its superb educational material (from which I benefitted enormously when teaching my grandchildren on Skype during the lockdown), its regional and national hubs across the UK, make vital contributions to the UK’s cultural and political life.

With all its faults and failures, the BBC promotes open debate, reasoned argument, and national culture. Take it away, and we’d be left with an American-style, fractious debate. We should cherish it, and vigorously defend it from its self-interested right-wing critics.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.