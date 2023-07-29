ALDC Campaigner awards – submit your nominations now

Last week, we invited you to submit y9our nominations for the Party Awards which will be presented at Conference.

This week, ALDC invited nominations for their equivalent of the Oscars for Lib Dem campaigners. You don’t have to be a member of ALDC to nominate but, let’s face it, if you have anything at all to o with campaigning, you should be a member of ALDC anyway, because you are more likely to win.

From their website:

Each year, we recognise the outstanding work and achievements of Liberal Democrat councillors, campaigners and campaign teams through our Campaigner Awards. And nominations are now open for 2023, sponsored by our print partners, Election Workshop.

THE CATEGORIES

Best literature – We’re looking for local parties’ examples of well-designed literature with strong messaging, photos and layout. We want to see your best.

Best local election campaign – We’re looking for local parties that have fought effective and strong 2023 local election campaigns. Tell us about your winning strategy. What innovative new ideas did you use? What great literature did you deliver? Did you develop a digital strategy and run a successful online campaign? How did you raise the funds to support your campaign?

Best by-election campaign – We want to hear from teams that have helped us have another great year of by-election gains. Tell us about your winning strategy. What innovative new ideas did you use? What great literature did you deliver? Did you develop a digital strategy run a successful online campaign? How did you raise the funds to support your campaign?

Best councillor achievement – We want to celebrate the success of great community champion councillors. Have you run a great community campaign? Have you managed to get your council to change its mind? Have you campaigned with local residents to benefit your area? We’re particularly keen to hear from councillors that have engaged hard to reach groups and used innovative approaches to do this.

President’s awards – There will also be some special awards given out at the ceremony to celebrate great achievements and going above and beyond in the pursuit of Liberal Democrat success. If you know a person or team who deserves recognition in this category, then let us know why.