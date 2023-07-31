The impact of the inflation and cost of living crisis on individuals and families

It would be a huge understatement if I was to say that the inflation, the current energy and the cost of living crisis is negatively affecting people’s lives. There is no doubt in my mind that we are not even close out of the woods and as predicted by many economists, the aftermath of the ongoing hardship will continue for many months, if not years.

The consequences of government policies, since COVID but also in recent years, has dominated many of my conversations with my friends and colleagues. There are thousands of stories of people, who are having to make a lot of really tough decisions. Some are planning to move back to Poland but they are struggling to sell a property, due to high interest rates. Others have no choice but to have two jobs to simply survive and maintain their various financial commitments. The number of Food Banks and its users have gone through the roof. The impact of this crisis on mental health agencies has been enormous; anxiety, depression, fear of house repossession are only a few examples of how the current state of affairs is affecting people’s finances and wellbeing.

This week, I had a meeting with our mortgage advisor. It is scary, when on top of all the other core costs e.g. energy or food, we will be asked to pay an extra £480 each month from January. My wife and I both have two jobs. In my case, it includes a Cllr allowance, and we hope that with a bit of re-budgeting, we will be able to “survive”. That’s the reality for thousands of families in the UK, but also across the globe. We are lucky in many ways; no wars, reasons to flee or escape fires or heatwaves. However, will this offer any comfort or consolation to our families?

The future is bleak and I am not too sure what I would have done differently to support some people across the country. Would extra taxation of companies such as BP, Shell, which made millions in the last year, help? Could extra borrowing ease the burden a bit? Would relaxation of the current immigration rules help to plug the gaps across many sectors of our economy, where there is a clear shortage of labour? What about much needed investment in our NHS or infrastructure? Where is that funding, that was promised to build 40 new hospitals? Our social care system is broken; only in the last 24 hours, BBC investigation announced that many patients are waiting months to be discharged from hospital, with one person waiting 11 months(!) to be released. Unacceptable. Is our once thriving UK economy on its knees?

I am very angry, and so are many others, that none of the politicians within the current and previous 3-4 governments “own” their broken promises. Where is their accountability or simply a human decency to acknowledge their massive mistakes? Is it because they really are living different lives and they are complexly detached from the ordinary reality of many hard-working citizens? Do any of them even vaguely understand the daily struggles of families, who are desperately trying to feed their children? I am not too sure.

So what is the alternative? Do we really believe that electing a new government will change our financial outlook? Hm… The current government will, like mantra, repeat their election promises; growing the economy, halving the inflation, sticking to their budget plans and stopping the boats. It is truly tragic that after years of the Conservative administration, some of these issues have worsened and the impact of their political mismanagement will be felt by many for many years to come, whoever will come next to govern.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.