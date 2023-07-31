The battle hum of the internal combustion engine

The ballots are in, the votes have been tallied, and the defining issue of the next General Election has been determined by 495 voters in Uxbridge & South Ruislip.

Is it the Cost of Living, the NHS or the imminent breakdown of the global climate system? No. To paraphrase Clinton’s campaign strategist, James Carville (drum roll please): “It’s the automobile, stupid.”

Tories and Labour alike have rushed to endorse the new zeitgeist, the Tories because it distracts voters from those issues that really matter and Labour because they are timid and always let the Tories set the agenda.

As issues go for the Tories, it’s a corker. It can be spun as a ‘civil liberties’ issue, it won’t cost much which is handy because the Tories have holed the public finances below the waterline, and it pleases the financiers and petro-billionaires who finance their party.

For Labour, it’s an opportunity to ape the Tories and say, see, we can be just as stupid as them. To say that the Labour Party has bought into the idea that Uxbridge is the new bellwether constituency would be an understatement. They dragged Sadiq Khan from City Hall and pinned him up on the washing line, in another classic example of red-on-red warfare, driven by the fact that they only managed to achieve a 6% swing to Labour.

The lovely thing about ‘It’s the automobile, stupid’ as a slogan is that not only can the party faithful have it tattooed on their foreheads, but it would fit neatly on the side of a bus. Of course, we all know how effective buses are in selling dodgy political slogans, so it won’t be long before we see these magnificent red beasts rumbling through our low-traffic neighbourhoods, tearing out modal filters and road humps as they go.

Members of both of the main rueful parties are duty bound to salute as these behemoths wheeze past and sing, “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the car” as fumes are belched in their face.

People of a nervous disposition – by which I mean, those of us who recognise that our planet is running a fever and it’s only getting worse – can only stand and marvel at the hypocrisy of political parties who have pledged to achieve net zero at some point in the future, hopefully before the ice caps melt and it’s too late to do anything anyway.

But they say, no, no, the only reasonable conclusion one can draw from this most important of by-elections – even more important than the other two in Selby & Ainsty and Somerton & Frome which saw far more dramatic swings away from the Tories – is anything that curbs the motor car will lead to the collapse of civilisation as we know it.

Never mind that cars have only been around for a blink of an eye in human history, and that somehow, before the advent of the infernal combustion engine, we managed to drag our sorry selves from the sofa to the shops and back again.

In the final analysis, what’s surprising is not that the Tories turned the election into a fable about freedom to drive but that the Labour Party so readily bought into the narrative during the election and after. Labour seemed incapable of even recognising, let alone countering, the Tory candidate’s narrative, and appeared genuinely surprised when they lost.

Not surprisingly, Sunak’s takeaway from the byelection is that consistency doesn’t matter. If the lines worked in Uxbridge, they could work elsewhere. So let’s dismantle LTNs, even though we’re the party which invented them, and let’s pledge more car-positive policies even while we remain committed to eliminating the internal combustion engine by 2030.

For the freshly-minted constituency MP, Steve Tuckwell, his genius was effectively ignoring Tory climate policy – and even the party itself – to make up his own policies. He has presaged, before the rest of his party has recognised the inevitable, that the party is already in the Wilderness, when candidates are free to tell voters anything they like because there is no effective party apparatus to prevent them.

This style of postcode politics is the minority party playbook, something that you can only get away with when no one really cares what your policies are.

Here’s wishing the Tories luck with that strategy!

* Tom Reeve is a Liberal Democrat councillor in Kingston upon Thames