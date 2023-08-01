495 Uxbridge voters tip the whole UK climate policy into madness

Labour’s vote at Uxbridge went down (by-election compared to last general election). Our vote at Frome went up in the same comparison.

Within that context, it is not fanciful to suggest that if Labour had bussed in an extra 10 helpers the day before the Uxbridge by-election, they could well have won it.

So, it is therefore incredibly frustrating to see Rishi Sunak’s behaviour since July 20th.

We have seen “global boiling”, in the words of the UN Secretary General, becoming normal in July. Rhodes burning, Europe melting. The UK, so far, getting off luckily with fresh weather.

Yet, it seems that just 495 voters in Uxbridge have tipped Rishi Sunak (and Keir Starmer) into climate madness.

He’s pitting his whole electoral survival strategy on trashing the UK Climate goals, trashing ULEZ and “maxxing out” our carbon fossil reserves in the North Sea. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer is playing along.

It is total and absolute madness.

Chris Packham’s latest BBC series “Earth” describes how it took billions of years for life on Earth to evolve from a sort of bacteria matting at the bottom of the ocean.

Billions of years.

Yet, the UK under Sunak is determined to ruin this beautiful complex planet in order to save the skins of one of the most corrupt, dysfunctional governments (if you include all its forms since 2019) ever seen in the UK.

We need clear leadership here more than ever. But we are getting the opposite – leadership in precisely the wrong direction – from Rishi Sunak, helped by Keir Starmer.

What do you think about this? Please comment below.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.