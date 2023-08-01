495 Uxbridge voters tip the whole UK climate policy into madness

Labour’s vote at Uxbridge went down (by-election compared to last general election). Our vote at Frome went up in the same comparison.
Within that context, it is not fanciful to suggest that if Labour had bussed in an extra 10 helpers the day before the Uxbridge by-election, they could well have won it.
So, it is therefore incredibly frustrating to see Rishi Sunak’s behaviour since July 20th.
We have seen “global boiling”, in the words of the UN Secretary General, becoming normal in July. Rhodes burning, Europe melting. The UK, so far, getting off luckily with fresh weather.
Yet, it seems that just 495 voters in Uxbridge have tipped Rishi Sunak (and Keir Starmer) into climate madness.
He’s pitting his whole electoral survival strategy on trashing the UK Climate goals, trashing ULEZ and “maxxing out” our carbon fossil reserves in the North Sea. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer is playing along.
It is total and absolute madness.
Chris Packham’s latest BBC series “Earth” describes how it took billions of years for life on Earth to evolve from a sort of bacteria matting at the bottom of the ocean.
Billions of years.
Yet, the UK under Sunak is determined to ruin this beautiful complex planet in order to save the skins of one of the most corrupt, dysfunctional governments (if you include all its forms since 2019) ever seen in the UK.
We need clear leadership here more than ever. But we are getting the opposite – leadership in precisely the wrong direction – from Rishi Sunak, helped by Keir Starmer.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
The Conservatives have refashioned themselves as the fossil fuel and climate change deniers party and Labour are not far behind. The issue of ULEZ extension in London had an impact on the Uxbridge vote but the policy needs tweaking and not trashing. The amount the Mayor wants to charge of £12.50 per day is far too high and the scrappage scheme needs revision but this should not be used as an excuse to trash the planet even further.
Thank you for an exceptionally important article!
“By choosing to burn more oil and gas, when the resources we already have available are more than enough to raise global temperatures to the point where life on Earth may not be possible, Sunak has proven that he is totally reckless and irresponsible”.
/www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2023/08/01/sunak-is-tuynring-up-the-heat-and-the-anger-may-be-hard-to-constrain/
Paul – I’m interested in your comment that Labour might have won if they’d bussed in an extra ten helpers the day before the election.
We are fortunate in the quality of our helpers. At the last election, I was unimpressed by an element among the Labour party volunteers I came across. Frankly, they were more likely to deter me from voting Labour than enlisting my support. Could that also have been a factor in Uxbridge?
“495 voters in Uxbridge have tipped Rishi Sunak (and Keir Starmer) into climate madness.”
It’s important to be clear that ULEZ is not particularly about climate policy. It’s about reducing nitrogen dioxide and particulate pollution which adversely affects the health of Londoners but doesn’t contribute to global warming.
I’d be doubtful that ULEZ will make as much difference to the total pollution level as hoped or is necessary. Previous falls in the London area would probably have happened anyway as electric vehicles make up an increasing percentage of road vehicles and older more polluting vehicles reach the end of their useful life. The questionable premise seems to be that newer vehicles don’t contribute any pollution at all and whereas older vehicles do. We have some diesel cars, of typically pre 2015 vintage, which are taxed at either zero or £20 or so p.a. levels because of their low emissions, not being ULEZ approved. Naturally the public don’t see the logic. The ULEZ scheme doesn’t take any account of miles travelled which is at least as important as the year the vehicle was manufactured.
There are valid objections to the scheme which do need to be addressed. Rightly or wrongly the public perception is that ULEZ is about revenue raising rather than pollution control. It’s not difficult to make a scientific case that this is to a large extent true. Until the perception is changed ULEZ won’t have democratic approval.
I’ve just checked on my own car which is a 2012 Nissan Note 1.4l Diesel. It’s in good condition, well maintained, with easily another 50k miles in it. The Government must consider that the emissions are on the low side because the annual ‘road tax’ is only £20.
However when I put my registration number into an ULEZ checker I’m told:
“Your car is not ULEZ compliant
A daily charge of £12.50 will apply when you drive in the ULEZ zone.”
Fortunately I don’t live near London so ULEZ won’t make much difference to me. If I did I would be extremely disgruntled!
How would a pro ULEZ canvasser attempt to win me over and explain away the inconsistency in government policy?