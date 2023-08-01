Ambition for Cambridge

For most young people, the prospect of ever owning a home seems perpetually out of reach. With the average house costing over 75% more (in real terms) than 10 years ago, is it any surprise that young people are not optimistic about their chance to own a home

Ultimately, this leaves young people stuck in exploitative rent contracts , being charged ever-increasing rent and holding back Britain. And this is getting worse. Conservative, Labour and Coalition governments failed to build enough homes for decades, and we live with the consequences. Skyrocketing rents, ever more unaffordable house prices, and an unprecedented cost of living crisis have left millions, especially young people, feeling completely helpless. The medicine here is simple: we must build more homes.

On Monday, Michael Gove gave a speech in London on just this topic. Amongst several prescriptions, of varying practicality, to boost the UK’s housing supply, one truly radical vision stuck out.

Gove wants to see hundreds of thousands of homes built in Cambridge, more than doubling the city’s size. This ambition is laudable, but we have little faith in Gove, or the Government, to deliver it.

Economically speaking, building 250,000 homes in Cambridge is a no-brainer. The city is one of the genuinely excellent research areas of the World. Despite its small size, it rivals much bigger American and European competitor cities, producing lifesaving research from which we all benefit, not to mention a tremendous amount of tax revenue and economic growth. Indeed, between 2015 and 2020, almost $1 billion of venture capital funding was invested into Cambridge alone. That’s more than Dublin, Berlin and Barcelona combined. With this, however, comes house prices second only to London. Millions want to live in Cambridge, but only a lucky 150,000 can. If we instead opened Cambridge up to more people from around the country and the globe, we would see a huge economic boom. Britain would cement its place as a leader in science and technology, and it’s our responsibility to make it happen.

I want to make one thing clear: I do not trust this Conservative party to do this. While South Cambridgeshire’s infamous Tory MP, Anthony Browne, attacks the Liberal Democrat council for building 47,000 homes, Gove talks about his “plan” to grow this city. Throughout this, Rishi Sunak scraps housing targets and attacks Labour and the Liberal Democrats for wanting to build houses.

The real issue with the proposals is not that they would build too many homes in Cambridge, as some have suggested, but instead that, in practice, they will not build enough. The Tories have a year and change left in their government and have not the time, competence or political will to deliver on these grand plans. Words are easy; action is difficult. Local representatives are correct, too, that the Government should speak to local councillors on the ground, including the brilliant Lib Dem South Cambridgeshire, before they make such sweeping announcements. Absolutely – liberals should be attacking Gove for his implementation, but not his vision.

The first line of our party constitution states proudly that we believe in a world “…in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty”. If we cannot embrace radical solutions to the most significant challenge we face – housing – then we don’t have a hope of living up to that ambition.

* Joshan Parmar is the Young Liberals Membership Development Officer and Emma Munday is the Chair of the Cambridge University Liberal Association.