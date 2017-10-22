Laurence Cox

Universal Basic Services – an alternative to Universal Basic Income?

By | Sun 22nd October 2017 - 8:55 am

While Universal Basic Income is popular in principle, support for it falls sharply once increases in taxation or reductions in benefits to pay for it are included as this IPSOS Mori survey shows. UCL’s Institute for Global Prosperity has just published a report, proposing what they call Universal Basic Services as a less costly alternative.

The first point to make about their proposals is that only some of them are truly universal, with others targeted at the lowest two deciles. The Royal Society of Arts, who have their own Basic Income model, have already criticised it.

The Universal Basic Services proposal concentrates on four areas:

Shelter,

Food,

Communications,

and Transport.

Shelter

They propose building 1.5 million new social housing units over seven years, funded by selling long-term Gilts. This is not really contentious, but they then advocate allocating them on the basis of need to people at nil rent and Council Tax and with an allowance for utilities costs. Potentially, there is a problem of inequity here with existing Council tenants who are paying rent, Council Tax and utility bills while receiving Housing Benefit and this does not seem to have been fully worked out in the proposals – they only look at overall costs.

Food

Recognising the undesirability of expecting people in need to rely on charity-run food banks for food, they look at various options including a full community food programme, something we have only previously had in wartime as British Restaurants. While this may be a good idea in terms of ensuring that everyone receives at least one good meal a day, I suspect that the association with the rationing of World War 2 and afterwards may make it politically difficult to achieve.

Communications

They propose providing everyone with a free TV licence, basic telephone package and broadband. This has advantages in that no-one would be excluded from the digital economy and that there would be savings for the BBC in not having to collect licence fees, or to pursue non-payers. They estimate the cost at £15-20bn per year.

Transport

They suggest either free local bus services for everyone, or free local buses, trains, trams etc. The latter is more suitable for large conurbations like London, but even there we should not underestimate the value of free bus services alone. Many of the poorest workers in London are users of bus services because they are cheaper than the Tube and they would particularly benefit from these being free. Another advantage is that free bus services will increase uptake and this will particularly benefit villages where buses at present are infrequent. They estimate a cost of £5-10bn per year.

To summarise, I think that their ideas on Communications and Transport are well worth looking at, but new social housing can be built without changing the existing Housing Benefits system, and Basic Income would be better than free food, retaining individual choice rather than a set, and inevitably limited, menu.

* Laurence Cox has been a party member and activist since 1981. He was a local councillor for 10 years and served on the Pensions Working Party that created the Citizen's Pension policy in 2004.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Jennie 22nd Oct '17 - 10:54am

    This would mean a massive, inefficient, increase in state run services which would doubtless be awful, just to satisfy the puritanism and meanness of a few daily mail readers who would want those who were eating state food to only be given gruel rather than anything tasty, and the free internet to be at dial up speeds while the rest of us have superfast broadband.

    Just give people money. It’s a lot easier, and would cost far less, and they’d be able to buy better services.

  • Glenn 22nd Oct '17 - 11:22am

    Jennie’
    I completely agree.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 22nd Oct - 11:22am
    Jennie' I completely agree.
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 22nd Oct - 11:16am
    I don't think either, Partiotism and Nationalism are useful sentiments in policy-making. Politicians using either term, often as a substitute for "right" or "good", which...
  • User AvatarJim 22nd Oct - 11:16am
    Fundamental rights to protest must be protected. The central government must reform the constitution, including to allow legal referendums in future. However, suspending politicians who...
  • User AvatarJennie 22nd Oct - 10:54am
    This would mean a massive, inefficient, increase in state run services which would doubtless be awful, just to satisfy the puritanism and meanness of a...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 22nd Oct - 10:52am
    Paul, it is difficult to know where you get some of your facts from, but it isn't the mainstream. In June we polled 7.4%, with...
  • User AvatarAntony Watts 22nd Oct - 10:11am
    The EU is neither Nationalistic nor Patriotic. It is just 4 freedoms and a getting together of people. Forget all this jingoism of loss of...