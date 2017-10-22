Universal Basic Services – an alternative to Universal Basic Income?

While Universal Basic Income is popular in principle, support for it falls sharply once increases in taxation or reductions in benefits to pay for it are included as this IPSOS Mori survey shows. UCL’s Institute for Global Prosperity has just published a report, proposing what they call Universal Basic Services as a less costly alternative.

The first point to make about their proposals is that only some of them are truly universal, with others targeted at the lowest two deciles. The Royal Society of Arts, who have their own Basic Income model, have already criticised it.

The Universal Basic Services proposal concentrates on four areas:

Shelter,

Food,

Communications,

and Transport.

Shelter

They propose building 1.5 million new social housing units over seven years, funded by selling long-term Gilts. This is not really contentious, but they then advocate allocating them on the basis of need to people at nil rent and Council Tax and with an allowance for utilities costs. Potentially, there is a problem of inequity here with existing Council tenants who are paying rent, Council Tax and utility bills while receiving Housing Benefit and this does not seem to have been fully worked out in the proposals – they only look at overall costs.

Food

Recognising the undesirability of expecting people in need to rely on charity-run food banks for food, they look at various options including a full community food programme, something we have only previously had in wartime as British Restaurants. While this may be a good idea in terms of ensuring that everyone receives at least one good meal a day, I suspect that the association with the rationing of World War 2 and afterwards may make it politically difficult to achieve.

Communications

They propose providing everyone with a free TV licence, basic telephone package and broadband. This has advantages in that no-one would be excluded from the digital economy and that there would be savings for the BBC in not having to collect licence fees, or to pursue non-payers. They estimate the cost at £15-20bn per year.

Transport

They suggest either free local bus services for everyone, or free local buses, trains, trams etc. The latter is more suitable for large conurbations like London, but even there we should not underestimate the value of free bus services alone. Many of the poorest workers in London are users of bus services because they are cheaper than the Tube and they would particularly benefit from these being free. Another advantage is that free bus services will increase uptake and this will particularly benefit villages where buses at present are infrequent. They estimate a cost of £5-10bn per year.

To summarise, I think that their ideas on Communications and Transport are well worth looking at, but new social housing can be built without changing the existing Housing Benefits system, and Basic Income would be better than free food, retaining individual choice rather than a set, and inevitably limited, menu.

* Laurence Cox has been a party member and activist since 1981. He was a local councillor for 10 years and served on the Pensions Working Party that created the Citizen's Pension policy in 2004.