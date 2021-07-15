Mary Reid

Up and down

By | Thu 15th July 2021 - 12:13 pm

At Lib Dem Voice we don’t usually cover the results of political polls, because they do fluctuate. Also, paying too much attention to poll results can have unintended consequences for our party’s campaigning. Liberal Democrats were riding high in the polls during the last elections to the European Parliament in 2019, and some people imagined that we could win a swathe of seats in the General Election later that year simply based on the polling data. Seasoned campaigners, however, know that we only win seats if we do a lot of work on the ground – the support shown in polls is never enough.

But we have to admit that it is exciting when our poll position makes a substantial leap from 6% to 13%. The Evening Standard  reports an Ipsos-Mori poll which shows that support for both Labour and the Conservatives has fallen by 4 points since their last poll. The Conservatives are still 9 points ahead, but net satisfaction of Boris Johnson and the Government have fallen to and -16 and -20 respectively. But the Liberal Democrats have jumped to 13%, and this is the first time we have been at that level since the 2019 General Election.

So what do we make of it? Undoubtedly our win in Chesham and Amersham produced this bounce. The party cleverly exploited the publicity immediately afterwards. The image of Ed Davey knocking down the blue wall with a small yellow mallet visually encapsulated our key message to the whole country very neatly – those who criticised it as a stunt clearly don’t understand how the media works.

The main benefit from polling like this is to re-energise our activists. With local elections in London, Scotland, Wales and some counties, plus elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly on the horizon for 2022, now is the time to focus on those campaigns. Summer is traditionally a time when we concentrate on building our capacity by recruiting new deliverers, members and activists on the doorstep. Of course, some of our activists are still very cautious about the lifting of Covid restrictions, but many will be happy to call on our supporters in a socially distanced way, and others can get on the phone.

So let’s do it.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • Brad Barrows 15th Jul '21 - 12:30pm

    Interesting that the Northern Ireland council elections in 2022 are mentioned in this article and covered by the “now is the time to focus on those campaigns”. Up until now the Liberal Democrats have not contested elections in Northern Ireland – is there a suggestion that this may be changing for next year?

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 15th Jul '21 - 1:16pm

    @Bard Barrows. You are right, of course – lazy writing on my part. I just checked which elections were planned for next year and should have thought.

  • Brad Barrows 15th Jul '21 - 1:35pm

    @Mary Reid
    Thanks for clearing that up 😊

  • Paul Barker 15th Jul '21 - 2:01pm

    This is the highest we have got since just before The Election, 20 Months ago. However, it is a Week old & is in line with other recent Polls. Broadly we are averaging around 9% & have been since C & A, about 2% up on our performance for The Year before that.

    There is no evidence that this rise is anything but a temporary Byelection bounce.

  • Paul Barker 15th Jul '21 - 2:18pm

    Sorry, I am short of sleep, looking at the Polls again we do seem to be clearly averaging over 9% in the most recent Polls, nearer to 10% in fact.

    So there is some evidence that we may still be creeping up but that is probably still the result of our Byelection win & so likely to be temporary.

