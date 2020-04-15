+++Update on the Leadership Election

Last month, the Federal Board decided to postpone the party leadership election, due to kick off in May, until May 2021, so that the party can focus on dealing with the coronavirus crisis instead.

Following this decision, an appeal against it was made to the Federal Appeals Panel (our internal Liberal Democrat equivalent of the Supreme Court). The Appeals Panel has agreed that the Federal Board can suspend the leadership election while exceptional circumstances exist, but not delay to a fixed date next year. It has asked the Board to keep the timetable for the leadership election under review, as circumstances continue to develop.



You can read the ruling in here.

The Board will, therefore, do so, and will listen carefully to the views of party members. You can let me have your views directly on [email protected] or book a video call with me at libdempresident.youcanbook.me.

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.