Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 16 April 2020

By | Thu 16th April 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

Alright, we’re locked down. But the question is, how do you return to normal? The German government thinks it has plotted a route, as the Washington Post reports. Buty don’t get too optimistic, these are relative baby steps we’re talking about, capable of being halted without significant difficulty. On the other hand, it’s more of a plan than the British Government have thus far…

There’s still not much sign of Government support reaching businesses, and whilst the news that the Oasis and Warehouse fashion chains have entered into administration will be the headline story, the low takeup of the Government’s coronavirus business interruption loan scheme hardly represents a flood of funding. Nils Pratley, in the Guardian, notes;

Yet the risk in the current set-up is that too little money reaches small businesses at their point of maximum stress. They need to be around for the recovery. One tweak, as discussed at the Treasury select committee on Wednesday, would be to put a 100% guarantee only on loans below £25,000. It’s an idea, and the Treasury may have others. But it ought to do something: CBILS isn’t delivering.

2 blog posts

Jonathan Calder brings us news of the virtual launch of the Northern Liberal Network. And they make a thoroughly fair point when they state:

while the party has strong policies that would benefit our regions, we have failed to communicate those over successive General Elections. As a result, we still have only one MP in the North.

Frankly, there are other parts of the country that could benefit from a regional campaigning approach, like my own East Anglia, but that’s perhaps a project for another day.

I’m cheating a little here, in bringing in a short Twitter thread, but Jennie Rigg has taken to Twitter to question the judgement of the Federal Board in deciding to delay the leadership election until May 2021, a decision now found to be unconstitutional by the Federal Appeals Panel.

I can’t say that I was terribly surprised…

