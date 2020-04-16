Don’t get caught in the COVID-19 app trap: we can both preserve liberty and save lives

It’s great to see comment from our MPs scrutinising the exchange of civil liberties for security from COVID-19. It seems we’re in a classic situation where Liberals have to give ground – against their instincts – for the greater good. But this is a trap, and with a careful reassessment of the entirety of the issue, we can propose solutions that satisfy everyone (well, everyone that wasn’t using it as cover to infringe on civil liberties in the first place).

What if I told you that we could build an App that protected us from COVID-19 without any personal data leaving your phone? We can do that, and people have already fleshed out the details.

Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) was developed by a team of experts across Europe that could foresee this push, and have made a lot of headway in developing solutions that respect privacy without compromising the contact-tracing. They have a white paper as well as a reference implementation, with software development kits for Android and iOS (if you’re into that, the code is here. They also made a cute little cartoon explaining how this works.

This is a recurring theme – Liberals are finding themselves pushing back against technical progress due to privacy concerns. Still, we need to learn to realise when we’re being presented with a false choice. This is what we should be asking the government:

“Where can the public scrutinise the code for the app?” – there’s no good reason to keep this from us – if it’s doing what it says it will do there’s nothing to hide. Singapore’s people are being enabled to scrutinise government right down to the code they’re putting on their phones (see below). Matt Hancock has promised he will be “publishing the source code” – Where? When? Will this be just for the app, or the code on the server as well? One without the other is fairly useless.

“Why are we harvesting data when experts say we don’t need to?”- this is crucial: if it’s just a contact-tracing app, we can do this in a secure way without sharing data. Why do they want it?

“Why aren’t we taking advantage of global efforts in this space?” – Singapore’s Government Digital Service have open sourced their contact-tracing app (although it doesn’t meet the requirements of PEPP-PT). PEPP-PT is a dreaded European (not EU) initiative, are the government again going to snub it through Brexiteer zealotry?

It’s essential that government are held to account on this – do not accept the liberty/life dichotomy that’s being peddled.

We can have both, and people deserve both.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats and runs the Lib Dem Digital forum.