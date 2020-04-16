Liberal and Co-operative

What does a Liberal look like? That is not some test for choosing a leader. The beginnings of an answer are more likely to emerge at a local level.

A reprint provoked the question in the current Liberator of a 1980s piece by Roger Cowe in which he argued: “I believe that the most important challenges to Liberals are firstly to live out their ideals, and secondly to convince others that they are right, and this is long term and somewhat nebulous”. Lifestyle issues can be very sensitive, and you can spend a lifetime learning how to live like a Liberal! However, I believe Roger’s challenge is still valid after all these years.

For the moment, I want to highlight just one element of that. At a time when government ministers are echoing David Cameron with the mantra “We’re all in this together” (which invites the response – oh really?), I suggest that a good subsidiary question is “What does a radically co-operative way of living look like?”

The Co-operative Party has been in alliance with the Labour Party since the Cheltenham Agreement of 1927, and I often wonder if any of our historians can shed light on pre-1927 attitudes towards the Co-operative Party within the Liberal Party. Presumably, the decline in Liberal votes was part of the reason for the Labour-Co-op pact. Come what may, Liberals should not be afraid of articulating co-operative values and indeed living by them.

I did not realise it at the time, but I grew up in a co-operatively built house. With only one child, my parents knew that they didn’t stand much chance on the council house waiting list. They saw the self-build group, whereby 32 men (yes men – it was the 1950s!) built 32 houses in their spare time as a way of escaping the slums of Newcastle’s West End.

Later in my full-time work as a Methodist minister, I opted for appointments in what we used to call team ministry. This term disappeared as the Methodist Church tried to encourage collaborative forms of ministry across the board. In my final post in Bradford, I was “Team Leader” of the Touchstone project, although one of the Anglican bishops during my stint insisted on referring to me as the Director. Meanwhile, in the 1980s, I had spent a few years in community living as two ministers and their families occupied one manse in Barnsley.

But each of us can work out our own ways of expressing co-operative values. One simple step is to be a member not of the Co-operative Party but the Co-op, the mutual trading organisation, founded by the Rochdale Pioneers in 1844. When we begin to emerge from the current crisis, there will still be a continuing need for people who have some understanding of, in St Paul’s phrase, being members one of another.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.