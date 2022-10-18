Updating our policies on the climate emergency; the new Tories are also dangerous here

Unfortunately Truss hasn’t yet U-turned on the Tories’ post-Boris backsliding on climate change. Kwarteng has left the treasury, but we still have Rees Mogg in charge of BEIS, a secretary for international trade who thinks our net zero commitment is an arbitrary form of unilateral economic disarmament, and a governing party with increasing links with the fossil fuel lobby – including the Global Warming Policy Foundation.

This is frightening – and we need to dial up our focus on the climate emergency.

We agreed a good set of policies on the climate crisis in 2019 – This does a good job of bringing together the many aspects of the climate emergency, and setting out key priorities.

But a lot has happened since 2019! While the fundamental environmental challenge remains, the economic and political context is different. The wholesale price of gas has increased by 5-10x, and, unless the Ukraine war ends, this is likely to continue until at least 2025. Circumstance and government incompetence has made us all poorer. And after Brexit and the shambles on the economy, attacking net zero may be the Tories’ next trick.

In that context here are some thoughts to amplify, update, and build on our 2019 work:

Support for insulation and energy efficiency. The costs of having a poorly insulated home have just sky rocketed. If the state is going to protect people from this (as I believe it should) then reducing how much energy people use is better investment of public money than subsidising the cost of the energy.

Stamp Duty; there should be no stamp duty on houses EPC B and above. If someone buys a house and gets it to EPC B within 12 months they should be able to reclaim the stamp duty. Stamp duty is a bad and unpopular way of taxing property anyway and needs replacing long term. This will phase it out in a way which provides a substantial incentive to increase energy efficiency.

A properly funded Green investment bank. This was our idea before it was Labour’s. But it is a good idea and needs serious welly.

Accelerating planning decisions on renewables. It can take longer to get permission for a wind farm than it took to put man on the moon, and the government is about to put even more restrictions on solar power. No one likes taking difficult choices about obtrusive infrastructure so we kick the decisions into the long grass. Do that with renewables and there won’t be any grass left.

Tax airlines and flying. We have a strong programme here replacing Air Passenger Duty with a frequent flyer levy, and replacing current subsidies for airlines with taxes. The difficulties visited on airlines by Covid don’t give them a free pass to damage the climate.

Make foreign polluters pay. The EU has committed to introducing taxes on the most energy intensive imports from countries which don’t take climate change as seriously as we do. So should we.

Growth and the future of the UK; in 2050, if our industry is driven by fossil fuels we will be in the economic position of handloom weavers in the industrial age – we need to get this message out.

The party has a lot to think about in today’s frenetic environment. But as well as determining the correct response to the government’s latest flip-flop on energy bills we must also refresh and update our policies on climate change.

