Happy 100th Birthday to the BBC

The BBC turns 100 today. We’ll all have our special memories of it. For me, my first ever favourite tv programme was Play School which I wanted to watch every single day. One of my favourite presenters was Floella Benjamin, now of course a Lib Dem peer. The BBC shared a video of her singing Happy Birthday with Hamble, my favourite of the toys

Oh what wonderful memories of my Playschool Days loved every moment performing for my #Playschool Babies and still do! #BBC100 @BBCArchive https://t.co/NfV5AE4OUd — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) October 18, 2022

Blue Peter was such a big part of my life as a child, and particularly the annual appeals which gave everyone a chance to help others.

It was watching Roots in 1976 and seeing the appalling depiction of slavery that started me off on the journey to being a Liberal. The Doctor encouraged me along that road with his curiosity, respect for others and eccentricity.

The BBC World Service has kept people informed in good times and bad.

It is revered across the world, for the quality and range of its programmes. We need to protect its funding model and status as a unique public service broadcaster.

Senior Lib Dems have marked the centenary.

The #BBC has allowed us to witness historic moments, share fantastic drama, comedy and music. After 100 years it is revered and loved across the UK and around the world. We must continue protect the BBC's future against cynical threats from the Conservative government.#BBC100 pic.twitter.com/fhusPDdIP1 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 18, 2022

From David Attenborough to Doctor Who, Radio 1 to Radio Shetland, the BBC is a national institution of unparalleled quality. On its 100th anniversary we must reaffirm our commitment to protect the BBC against cynical threats from the Conservative government.#BBC100 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) October 18, 2022

The #BBC has allowed us to witness historic moments, share fantastic drama, comedy and music and for me personally some of the happiest years of my career. Happy #BBC100 And many, many more. — Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) October 18, 2022

After 100 years the BBC is revered and loved across the UK and around the world. We must always protect it from Conservatives who want to destroy it, and make sure that future generations can celebrate 200 years of bringing our country together! 🎂 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 18, 2022

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings