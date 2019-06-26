Kirsten Johnson

VIDEO: Campaigning in Brecon is child-friendly – all are welcome!

By | Wed 26th June 2019 - 3:45 pm

Lib Dem activist Theo Butt brought his child along to campaign and tells us about the experience here.

From a baby in a front-pack to a teenager with younger legs (I speak from experience) delivering to houses with long drives, bring your children along! Everyone is welcome in Brecon and Radnorshire to win this seat back for the Lib Dems.

And if you can send in toys, books or games to the campaign offices to help keep younger children entertained, the addresses to post to are here:

Llandrindod: Liberal Democrats, Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod, LD1 6AB

and

Brecon: Liberal Democrats, 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE.

Happy campaigning!

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

