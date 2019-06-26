Lib Dems in Business meeting with Chuka Umunna

Liberal Democrats in Business is a group within the Lib Dems for people who are in business to get together to discuss business issues and policy ideas. We meet with our elected politicians and candidates and help them to understand what affects business and help provide a channel for our politicians to communicate Lib Dem thinking to business people. Our next event at the National Liberal Club on the evening of Thursday 18th July will hear from Chuka Umunna Lib Dem MP for Streatham and the party’s parliamentary spokesperson on Business and Treasury matters. Meetings take the format of networking with buffet food and drinks to allow attendees to meet one another with a topical discussion or guest speaker. There is much to talk about, politics and business are more enmeshed than ever. Obviously there are the threats that Brexit poses. But more than that, UK business is a huge enabler of change, green industries can help address the climate emergency, responsible employers can help tackle social, mental health and training challenges. A fair tax regime should ensure that businesses, small to large all pay fairly to the exchequer.

Businesses take many forms: the vast number are small businesses which overall employ more than 16 million people in the UK economy according to the Federation of Small Business. Lib Dems in Business are interested in all businesses: small to large, for profit and not for profit. Liberal Democrats are supporting business on key issues. Looking to change the unfair business rates system, see more equitable taxes to address the global internet giants and encourage green investment, supporting a fair pay policy for big business settling business debts on time. Lib Dem parliamentarians, including Susan Kramer and Ed Davey, have been working to combat the iniquitous HMRC Loan Charge issue, and Jo Swinson has led the charge on parental leave. Many Lib Dem local council groups are working actively to support local businesses dealing with the decline of our High Streets. If any of these topics matter to you then you’re welcome to join our group, come to our meetings and get involved in the discussion. Also, watch out for business policy motions at Lib Dem Conference. Our meeting on 18th July will be chaired by Siobhan Benita, London’s Lib Dem mayoral candidate.

* Paul Lucraft is a business advisor and a specialist in fraud and credit risk management. He is the Chair of Liberal Democrats in Business and the Treasurer of Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats.