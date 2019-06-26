VIDEO: The LDV team is helping now at Brecon and Radnorshire – please join us asap!

Please come and help @DoddsJane and her team here in Brecon and Radnorshire pic.twitter.com/Oh2jdHpdLc — paulwalteruk (@paulwalteruk) June 26, 2019

As you can see from the above video, I am Brecon and Radnorshire, busy helping Jane Dodds and her team over the next few days.

We can win this one. Please get yourself down here as soon as possible. We need help now. Help given early in the campaign is inordinately important.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

Join our virtual HQ:

Contact us:

Contact our volunteer accommodation team:

Donate:

B&R events:

