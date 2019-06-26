Paul Walter

VIDEO: The LDV team is helping now at Brecon and Radnorshire – please join us asap!

By | Wed 26th June 2019 - 12:15 pm

As you can see from the above video, I am Brecon and Radnorshire, busy helping Jane Dodds and her team over the next few days.

We can win this one. Please get yourself down here as soon as possible. We need help now. Help given early in the campaign is inordinately important.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

Join our virtual HQ:
Contact us:
Contact our volunteer accommodation team:
Donate:
B&R events:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Parliamentary by-elections.
Advert

One Comment

  • Bernard Aris 26th Jun '19 - 12:38pm

    I already donated; these final Dutch parliamentary weeks are always hectic.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Barker 26th Jun - 12:05pm
    No. No. No. The last thing we should be doing now is talking about the Past, a Past that now seems very distant to most...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 26th Jun - 11:59am
    We can probably enjoy a close relationship with the EU if we leave though it will take time. If migration becomes easy both ways, this...
  • User AvatarSean Hyland 26th Jun - 11:33am
    It's interesting,as David Raw points out, that neither the two candidates or the party officially have commented on the Alston report. If the Lib Dems...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 26th Jun - 11:19am
    @ Tom Harney, The Greeks probably understand better than any of us how EU "democracy" works. Regardless what we thought of the 2015 dispute they...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 26th Jun - 11:04am
    Responding to Dilettante Eye. No, reasoned argument is not satire. There has been a clear illustration of the lack of democracy in this country over...
  • User AvatarGlenn 26th Jun - 11:02am
    Tom Harney How does the electorate remove the EU leadership? In what way do voters dictate the course of policy? The EU is a technocracy...