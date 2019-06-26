Boris thinks Widdecombe and Non-payment will sway EU his way….

In his BBC interview by Laura Kuensberg (interview text here), Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson said he had a far better chance of realising an agreed Brexit than May had, because the political situation both in Britain and on the Continent, in Brussels, has been fundamentally transformed since the March 2019 Brexit Deadline (and the British European elections).

Johnson says that the EU leaders are scared because the newly elected Brexit Party – and Tory MEPs – are a new, powerful Eurosceptic force, putting pressure on the European Commission and Council from within the Euro Parliament (EP). I think Johnson’s argument is that now that Ann Widdecombe sits beside known Euro-haters like Farage and Daniel Hannan, EU leaders have started quaking in their shoes and want to lose (or “liberate”) these MEPs soon by agreeing any October 31 Brexit, with or without a deal.

Johnson forgets Brussels has seen off worse anti-system politician threats, like J.-M. le Pen MEP calling Sobibor’s gas chambers a “detail in history”; and prime ministers like Berlusconi suggesting a German Socialist playing KZ Lager guard; or Orban, expelled from the biggest EP party for infringing basic EU principles. Adding Widdecombe isn’t a threat; the Christian and Social Democrats simply include “Renew Europe” Liberals (with new LibDem MEPs!) and the Greens in EP politics; Orban, Tories and Brexiters (who insist the EU is a Gulag Soviet Union) are kept shouting outside.

Johnson’s second point: he’ll use “creative ambiguity” about paying the £39 billion alimony to pressure the EU into a “May deal without nasty Backstop bits” (my paraphrase of his sketched deal). But what if Brussels uses “creative conditionality” about refurbishing the deal: “if you won’t pay the first instalment on the £39 billion, we keep the Backstop in”. And giving EU citizens (many who couldn’t vote for the EP, the hostile environment persists) legislative security as UK inhabitants was already offered by May, so won’t elicit EU leniency around any Brexit Deal.

Pienaar’s Panorama documentary and BBC piece (June 24th) had powerful testimony that Tory MPs would vote down any government trying to do a No Deal Brexit; and an EU law expert Dr. Kerr said both Johnson’s and Hunt’s Brexit “big plans” are unicornish piffle; neither fit with EU laws/procedures. The EU is bound to resist both.

Johnson admitted to Kuensberg he needs the EU withdrawal agreement to postpone the negotiation/implementation of any backstop-less border agreement. Brussels is always willing to open a gaping smuggling hole in its Common Market perimeter – not!; Trump’s USA is offering the same to a post-Brexit Britain – not on your life!

Johnson claims Tory and Labour MPs will agree to a No Deal Brexit fearing electoral elimination if Britain is still in the EU on November 1st. Even if they reach November 2nd unscathed, the economic, societal, health and security (European Arrest Warrant) disruptive reality of No Deal will assure they’ll be deselected shortly after by their constituency voters (like the Brecon & Radnorshire Tory MP). The NHS, academic, City and other high-expertise centres in the UK (and agriculture) will haemorrhage hundreds more EU citizen/employees once Boris or Jeremy launch their miraculous plans from Downing Street.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.