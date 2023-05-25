Vikki Slade leads Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council again

Lib Dem Vikki Slade has been re-elected leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council. It’s her second stint in the role, having led a Unity Alliance administration from 2019-20.

From the Daily Echo

FOUR political parties across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole have agreed to form a new administration. Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Vikki Slade is expected to retake the role of BCP Council’s leader, with the new administration named the Three Towns Alliance. The changes, subject to agreement of a full council meeting this evening, will be made up of the Lib Dems, who took 28 seats at the elections on May 4, along with the Christchurch Independents (8), Poole People Party (5) and the Independent Group in Bournemouth (3).

Liberal Democrat leader Vikki Slade said: “We are delighted the Liberal Democrats have gained so many seats. It is clear that residents wanted change. We put forward a positive set of policies that will put the people of BCP first and major improvements to how the council is run so that trust can be rebuilt. “We are pleased to have found so much common ground with our independent partners.”

This means that when we return to Bournemouth for Autumn Conference in September, we’ll have a Lib Dem Council Leader to greet us.