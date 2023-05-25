The Voice

Vikki Slade leads Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council again

By | Thu 25th May 2023 - 9:38 pm

Lib Dem Vikki Slade has been re-elected leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council. It’s her second stint in the role, having led a Unity Alliance administration from 2019-20.

From the Daily Echo

FOUR political parties across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole have agreed to form a new administration.

Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Vikki Slade is expected to retake the role of BCP Council’s leader, with the new administration named the Three Towns Alliance.

The changes, subject to agreement of a full council meeting this evening, will be made up of the Lib Dems, who took 28 seats at the elections on May 4, along with the Christchurch Independents (8), Poole People Party (5) and the Independent Group in Bournemouth (3).

Liberal Democrat leader Vikki Slade said: “We are delighted the Liberal Democrats have gained so many seats.

It is clear that residents wanted change. We put forward a positive set of policies that will put the people of BCP first and major improvements to how the council is run so that trust can be rebuilt.

“We are pleased to have found so much common ground with our independent partners.”

This means that when we return to Bournemouth for Autumn Conference in September, we’ll have a Lib Dem Council Leader to greet us.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Katharine Pindar
    A Constitutional Convention could be considered jointly by Labour and ourselves, I would suppose, since Keir Starmer wants to abolish the present House of Lords...
  • David Evans
    Jeff, The problem with Water Authority/Company stats referred to in those tweets is the massive increase in outsourcing of contracts, which are in turn sub-c...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Why should anyone get a bonus for doing a (possibly) competent job for which they already get paid? Might we promote the theory of contractual clawbacks to enc...
  • Jenny Barnes
    One of the reasons for Welsh Water's poor performance is the number of chicken farms in the Wye catchment area, giving off much chicken poo....
  • Jeff
    Chris Moore 25th May '23 - 12:47pm: My conclusion is that most posters care more about their ideological positions on ownership than actually improvi...