Woking: Lib Dems landed with massive Tory debt

By | Fri 26th May 2023 - 9:43 am

Liberal Democrats have inherited a huge headache from the Conservatives in Woking. The Borough is quite small, with a population of around 100,000, and is located in archetypal Blue Wall Surrey, centred around the busy town of the same name. But as we all know there is now a very large patch of orange stretching across the county, and Woking Lib Dems led the way, taking control in 2022. Since the local elections earlier this month we now hold 20 of the 30 council seats, and our Leader is Councillor Ann-Marie Barker.

It’s important to note that the Conservatives were in control from 2011 to 2019, followed by two years of No Overall Control with a minority Conservative administration.

Now it’s common for an incoming administration to blame the previous one for the problems it faces. But this problem is in a league of its own because, as has now been revealed, the Conservatives racked up a debt of around £2 billion – yes, you read that correctly! That makes Woking the most indebted council in the UK, relative to its size, and Government commissioners have now been sent in.

So how on earth does a small Council, in an admittedly affluent area, get into so much trouble? Yesterday the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities published a damning report into the whole sorry affair. It seems that the Council borrowed huge sums to regenerate the town centre.

As a result of past investment decisions, the council has failed its best value duty leaving an unprecedented legacy for the current leadership team, which they have not been able to address.

In a letter to the Chief Executive of Woking Council the Department has outlined the measures it will be taking. The Commissioners will take over responsibility for, amongst others, “All functions associated with the financial governance and scrutiny of strategic financial decision making by the Authority” for the next 12 months, to be reviewed after 6 months.

Ann-Marie Barker has welcomed the Government intervention. The BBC quotes her:

My administration is very clear about the huge challenges facing the council due to the legacy of both the extraordinarily high and disproportionate levels of debt that we have inherited from the previous administration.

We are also very clear and focused on the significant risks that the council is now facing up to as a result of that debt.

We also recognise that these challenges are so significant that the council and its officers cannot deal with these on its own.

We therefore fully acknowledge and accept the findings of the report and welcome the support.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

One Comment

  • Geoff Reid 26th May '23 - 9:53am

    With those numbers it is almost impertinent to comment from outside but hopefully the Woking Lib Dem councillors will find their own version of the old adage of “never letting a good crisis go to waste”. Thank you Mary for giving us some accurate context for this situation.

