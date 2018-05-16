Caron Lindsay

Vince Cable’s message as Ramadan begins

By | Wed 16th May 2018 - 7:53 am

I was standing at the bus stop yesterday morning in already warm sunshine wondering how on earth I’d cope if I couldn’t have anything to eat or drink before the sun went down which, in Scotland is nigh on ten at night. The answer is not very well.

I have nothing but admiration for my Muslim friends who take part in Ramadan every year. For them it is part of the annual routine and they just get on with it, however challenging that might be in our northern hemisphere long days. It’s important to remember that the majority of a quarter of the world’s population will be taking part in the fast.

I found this article on the Everyday Feminism site, about how to support friends during Ramadan, helpful. A lot of it is about asking people what would work best for them.

Vince Cable has recorded a message of support for all those who are fasting:

I wish all our readers taking part in Ramadan peace, strength and enrichment.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

