The Voice

Vince Cable’s message for Hannukkah

By | Tue 12th December 2017 - 7:00 am

Here is Vince Cable’s message for Hannukkah.

As we usher in the long, dark nights of winter, so begins the Jewish festival of lights. Hanukkah is a celebration of one of the greatest miracles in the Jewish history and for more than two millennia, Jews everywhere have celebrated the wonder of the lamp that miraculously burned for 8 days.

The story of Hanukkah is a story of faith and hope even in the most difficult of circumstances. It is also a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Jewish community; a strength we continue to see, even today, in the continued fight against anti-Semitism, hate and discrimination.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and peaceful Hanukkah. Chanukah Sameach!

