Cable calls on chancellor to write to BoE governor

With inflation now standing at a 6 year high of 3.1%, Vince Cable has called on the chancellor to write to the governor of the Bank of England with an explanation.

This would be a reversal of the usual mechanism where the Bank of England has a duty to explain to the government why its Monetary Policy Committee has not prevented high inflation with appropriate movement of the base rate.



The increase in inflation was diplomatically described on Radio 4 this morning as being an after effect of last year’s drop in the value of the pound. (Anybody remember how that happened? June, wasn’t it?) Clearly the Brexites have since been on the phone complaining because there is no reference to last year or the pound in the online article linked above.

Cable:

It should be the Chancellor writing to the Governor of the Bank of England to explain why inflation has shot up beyond its target. Philip Hammond knows why inflation has risen so sharply, it is because the government is pursuing the most extreme Brexit to take us out of the single market and customs union which has continued to suppress the value of the pound and pushed up prices. The Chancellor should explain to a no-doubt deeply frustrated Governor of the Bank of England why the government is pursuing a policy that even the Chancellor acknowledges is extremely damaging to the UK economy. The price of Christmas has gone up for millions of families – and that is the fault of the government. It is due to decisions made in Downing Street that flights and fuel have gone up, making it more expensive to visit relatives, and the price of video games has also risen, making it harder for parents to give their children a decent Christmas.

If I had my way every supermarket and petrol station receipt would show a breakdown of how much you were paying for what you had just bought, and how much extra for Brexit. We’d find ourselves back in the EU within weeks.

