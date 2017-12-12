Good news from Jo Swinson

Lovely to see some good news on Twitter today:

The new baby will be their second child. Their son Andrew was born in December 2013 and made history 7 months later when he became the first baby to go through the Commons voting lobby in the arms of his father.

Many congratulations to Jo, Duncan and Andrew.

Jo, of course, has a keen interest in protecting women from bad employment practice during and after pregnancy. Until she was re-elected in June, she was chair of Maternity Action and last year launched an action plan to tackle maternity discrimination.

She also piloted shared parental leave through the Commons as Equalities Minister.

