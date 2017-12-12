Vince: Labour should be ashamed

Over the past few days, Liberal Democrats have been challenging Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party to back our amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which would keep us in the single market which is so important for jobs and prosperity.

We are at this singularly unlucky point in time where we have a reckless and incompetent government leading us towards a potentially terrible Brexit. It doesn’t know what it wants as ministers say different things. You have both Gove and Davis undermining the deal before the ink is dry. It does nothing for the reputation of our country.

You would think that in the face of this disaster, an opposition party would do what it says on the tin, oppose. But, no. They send Keir Starmer on to the Sunday morning media circuit to say some soft words about how important it is to retain the benefits of the single market and the customs union but just two days later they fail to support an amendment that would allow us to have just that.

It’s not unexpected. Labour MPs voted against staying in the single market during the debate on the Article 50 Bill and in the Summer. You would think, though, that after the last week, when potential damage to Northern Ireland was laid bare, they would have found the courage of their convictions and voted for what they say they want.

All those Remain supporting young people who voted for Corbyn thinking that Labour would stop Brexit should be under no illusion now.

Following the vote tonight, Vince Cable said:

Labour let down British workers tonight. This ends any pretence that Jeremy Corbyn is fighting for us to stay in the single market. He whipped his MPs to support the Conservatives, sitting on his hands rather than voting against their extreme Brexit plans. This is now a Tory-Labour Brexit

It looks at first glance like fewer Labour MPs supported the amendment than supported Chuka Umunna’s in the Summer – 40 ish now compared to 50 ish then.

93 MPs voted for the Single Market and for British jobs. Lib Dems, SNP, Soubry, Clarke and 40+ Labour. Where were the Labour front bench? Tories voted against of course. #Brexit #FBPE — Tom Brake (@thomasbrake) December 12, 2017

What’s really annoying is that our future prosperity is being diminished before our eyes and it’s not been top billing on the news. The government should be fighting to survive every vote on this awful legislation but, thanks to Jeremy Corbyn, it seems that they can pretty much do what they like.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings