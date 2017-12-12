Vince: Labour should be ashamed

Over the past few days, Liberal Democrats have been challenging Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party to back our amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which would keep us in the single market which is so important for jobs and prosperity.
We are at this singularly unlucky point in time where we have a reckless and incompetent government leading us towards a potentially terrible Brexit. It doesn’t know what it wants as ministers say different things. You have both Gove and Davis undermining the deal before the ink is dry. It does nothing for the reputation of our country.
You would think that in the face of this disaster, an opposition party would do what it says on the tin, oppose. But, no. They send Keir Starmer on to the Sunday morning media circuit to say some soft words about how important it is to retain the benefits of the single market and the customs union but just two days later they fail to support an amendment that would allow us to have just that.
It’s not unexpected. Labour MPs voted against staying in the single market during the debate on the Article 50 Bill and in the Summer. You would think, though, that after the last week, when potential damage to Northern Ireland was laid bare, they would have found the courage of their convictions and voted for what they say they want.
All those Remain supporting young people who voted for Corbyn thinking that Labour would stop Brexit should be under no illusion now.
Following the vote tonight, Vince Cable said:
Labour let down British workers tonight.
This ends any pretence that Jeremy Corbyn is fighting for us to stay in the single market.
He whipped his MPs to support the Conservatives, sitting on his hands rather than voting against their extreme Brexit plans.
This is now a Tory-Labour Brexit
It looks at first glance like fewer Labour MPs supported the amendment than supported Chuka Umunna’s in the Summer – 40 ish now compared to 50 ish then.
93 MPs voted for the Single Market and for British jobs. Lib Dems, SNP, Soubry, Clarke and 40+ Labour. Where were the Labour front bench? Tories voted against of course. #Brexit #FBPE
— Tom Brake (@thomasbrake) December 12, 2017
What’s really annoying is that our future prosperity is being diminished before our eyes and it’s not been top billing on the news. The government should be fighting to survive every vote on this awful legislation but, thanks to Jeremy Corbyn, it seems that they can pretty much do what they like.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Labour are too scared to take a firm position on this. Back the single market and they lose too many old labour voters who backed BREXIT oppose the single market outright and they lose the remainers…
Corbyn wants an election before he shows his true duplicitous nature.
Actually, I rather thought Keir Starmer was playing a pretty sophisticated political hand – but then what do I know when we can go in for a bit of Corbyn bashing instead of trying to build bridges to get this awful Tory Government out..
Face it. Corbyn is a far-left extremist and more deeply, rabidly Eurosceptic than most of the Tory front bench. There’s nothing ‘progressive’ about this puppet of Putin, and the LibDems should regard this man as an enemy of all we stand for.
I fear taking this solidly anti-Brexit stand the Lib Dems are doing great damage to their electoral prospects. This stand only got us a derisory share of the vote at the last election and will do so again. The Lib Dems must be constructive over Brexit and accept the referendum result.
Putting our heads in the sand and pretending the referendum vote does not matter is a slap in the face to democracy in the UK.
People voted for a stupid decision, we should go along with it. Really so we should decide that because people voted that 2 + 2 = 5 we should agree they are right.
Or as someone else more eloquently put it
“The peculiar evil of silencing the expression of an opinion is, that it is robbing the human race; posterity as well as the existing generation; those who dissent from the opinion, still more than those who hold it. If the opinion is right, they are deprived of the opportunity of exchanging error for truth: if wrong, they lose, what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth, produced by its collision with error.”
― John Stuart Mill, On Liberty