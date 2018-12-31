Vince Cable’s New Year Message

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable will use his New Year’s message to highlight the urgency to win a people’s vote on Brexit with people having the right to choose to remain in the European Union, something the Liberal Democrats have argued for since the summer of 2016.

He also highlights the need to address issues that the government has neglected due to the focus on Brexit including properly funding health and care services, increasing resource for schools and police services, tackling homelessness and the lack of affordable housing, and harnessing the power and opportunities of new technology.

You can view the message here.

In his New Year’s message Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

As we enter 2019, time is ticking down on Brexit.

The history books will look back on the coming three months as critical. Are we going to make a terrible mistake, leaving behind our influence in Europe’s most successful peace project and the world’s biggest market place or are the British people, in the final hours, going to be given a chance to re-consider in light of all the facts which has come to the surface in the last two years?

After two long years of negotiation, the Prime Minister has brought back a deal that satisfies no-one.

Her reaction is to try to frighten people with the prospect of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit with the potential for serious disruption of travel and business. In reality, that can’t happen unless she decides it should.

But the only way forward is to have a People’s Vote, with the option to Remain.

It’s a campaign we Liberal Democrats started. Now millions of people have joined us in demanding a better future than Brexit Britain has to offer, and the power of the millions who have signed petitions, lobbied their MP, or marched on Parliament – 700,000 of them just this year is beginning to bear fruit.

We have to keep fighting. We have perhaps only 90 days to change the course of this country, but with your support we can do it.

I am desperate, then, to move on to confront the many crucial issues that have been kicked into the long grass: ageing and social care; homelessness and affordable housing; tacking the under-resourcing of schools and police; harnessing the new generation of technologies.

Enjoy your new year celebrations and then let’s get out there and win the fight for a People’s Vote and a brighter future for Britain.