ALDC’s New Year resolution – a year of MORE

At ALDC we’re determined that 2019 is a Year of More:

More Liberal Democrat campaigning

More Liberal Democrat candidates

More Liberal Democrat councillors

More Liberal Democrat-run councils

We can only do that with your help. Here are six ideas for your new year’s resolutions:

1. Stand yourself, or recruit a candidate – In 2015 (when the same seats were up) we only stood a Lib Dem candidate in about 40% of vacancies. If we’re going to increase the number of Lib Dems on ballot papers, we need more of our members to stand. There’s help, support and advice in place to guide you through the process on our website.

2. Go and help – If you’re in a target ward for 2019 you’re no doubt already working hard. If you don’t live in a target ward, or don’t have elections in 2019, help a team that does. Go in person, help on the phone, donate your skills or make a donation. We can put you in touch with people who can benefit from your help.

3. Join ALDC – If you’re serious about winning in May 2019, then our candidates, agents and our core campaign team members all need to join ALDC. They’ll get access to our advice, resources and training to help you win. ALDC members who successfully recommend someone to join us receive a £50 print voucher to spend on campaign materials!

4. Bring a team to Kickstart – In 2018 more Liberal Democrat campaigners came to an ALDC Kickstart Weekend than ever before. In 2019, why not lead a team to Kickstart – experienced members and keen new activists alike will all benefit from attending. Book early-bird discounted rates now for Summer (28-30 June) and for Autumn (22-24 November).

5. Buy our books – There’s so much advice available for you to learn how to campaign and win elections. At our shop you can buy our bestselling book ‘Pick a Ward and Win It’ and our new publication ‘Fundraise to Win’. Find out more/buy.

6. Donate – We need the 2019 local elections to be a positive step forwards for the Liberal Democrats. To help achieve this we need to raise £30,000 to help gain 100 of the most marginal council wards up and down the country. We can only do this with your donations. Find out more/donate.

Happy new year from all of us at ALDC.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners