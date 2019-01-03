ALDC

ALDC’s New Year resolution – a year of MORE

By | Mon 31st December 2018 - 10:05 am

At ALDC we’re determined that 2019 is a Year of More:

  • More Liberal Democrat campaigning
  • More Liberal Democrat candidates
  • More Liberal Democrat councillors
  • More Liberal Democrat-run councils

We can only do that with your help. Here are six ideas for your new year’s resolutions:

1. Stand yourself, or recruit a candidate – In 2015 (when the same seats were up) we only stood a Lib Dem candidate in about 40% of vacancies. If we’re going to increase the number of Lib Dems on ballot papers, we need more of our members to stand. There’s help, support and advice in place to guide you through the process on our website.

2. Go and help – If you’re in a target ward for 2019 you’re no doubt already working hard. If you don’t live in a target ward, or don’t have elections in 2019, help a team that does. Go in person, help on the phone, donate your skills or make a donation. We can put you in touch with people who can benefit from your help.

3. Join ALDC  – If you’re serious about winning in May 2019, then our candidates, agents and our core campaign team members all need to join ALDC. They’ll get access to our advice, resources and training to help you win. ALDC members who successfully recommend someone to join us receive a £50 print voucher to spend on campaign materials! 

4. Bring a team to Kickstart – In 2018 more Liberal Democrat campaigners came to an ALDC Kickstart Weekend than ever before. In 2019, why not lead a team to Kickstart – experienced members and keen new activists alike will all benefit from attending. Book early-bird discounted rates now for Summer (28-30 June) and for Autumn (22-24 November).

5. Buy our books – There’s so much advice available for you to learn how to campaign and win elections. At our shop you can buy our bestselling book ‘Pick a Ward and Win It’ and our new publication ‘Fundraise to Win’. Find out more/buy.

6. Donate – We need the 2019 local elections to be a positive step forwards for the Liberal Democrats. To help achieve this we need to raise £30,000 to help gain 100 of the most marginal council wards up and down the country. We can only do this with your donations. Find out more/donate.

Happy new year from all of us at ALDC.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 31st Dec - 11:00am
    A concise, strong & stable message.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Dec - 9:36am
    @ Alex Macfie Sorry to be pedantic, Alex, but it wasn't 1961 it was 1960. As Max Boyce would say, 'I know 'cos I was...
  • User Avatarexpats 31st Dec - 8:53am
    Alex Macfie 30th Dec '18 - 9:11pm......... For a party in government to win a by-election from an opposition party is a very unusual occurrence.......
  • User AvatarTom Harney 31st Dec - 7:59am
    Our present discontent, and as far as I am concerned present means at least the last few hundred years is related to our habit of...
  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 31st Dec - 7:09am
    Or Leave without a deal
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 31st Dec - 12:33am
    @nvelope2003 A lot of points (well made!). I do not think that academic selection should be conflated with private schools which select and/or are selected...
Thu 3rd Jan 2019
20:00
Winchester Liberal Drinks