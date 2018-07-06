Vince: PM’s plan weakens Britain

I should have actually written it on here, but I reckoned that the number of Cabinet ministers resigning today would be zero. Whether that holds up when they start to get grief from their constituency associations is yet to be seen.

It was always clear that whatever came out of the Chequers summit today would be less than what we have already.

We can’t get as good a deal as we get from being a full member of the European Union. We should be in there shaping hhe EU response to the challenges facing us all whether they be on security or climate change or human rights.

The Brexiteers’ dream that will never die is that we get to crash out with no deal and become a Singapore like tax haven with no employment rights and large corporations ruling roost. There’s nothing like 27 countries working together to get the rich corporates under control – and that’s the last thing the right wing economic libertarians want.

Vince Cable said tonight Britain is worse off as a result of today’s deliberations:

Brexit was supposed to be the vote that ended all Conservative wars, but here we are: two years down the line, a split cabinet with a threadbare agreement that Brussels might reject. The only reason Brexiters in the cabinet will have agreed to this position is that they trust the EU will reject it, Britain will crash out with no deal and they will blame Brussels. No one voted for this. The Brexit campaign claimed to be about taking back control- these plans would give Britain less of a say and less control. It would weaken Britain. This makes the need for the people to have the final say on the deal even more crucial.

The Brexiteers keep going on about how they would win by a massive margin if the people voted again. If that were the case, it would be an amazing way to unite the country from their point of view. So why don’t they let it happen?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings