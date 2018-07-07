Caron Lindsay

Enjoy this exciting weekend!

By | Sat 7th July 2018 - 8:37 am

Well, there’s plenty to distract us from the awfulness of Brexit this weekend. I’m probably most excited about the sheer joy, fabulousness and sparkliness of Pride taking to the streets of London. The first time I ever came across a Pride march was in London in 1992 when I was down for a Women Lib Dems Policy Committee. It was one of the happiest things I had ever seen. So much progress has been made since then, but, like all things we hold dear, we have to keep fighting. While LGBT people face hatred and discrimination on the street, in employment, in healthcare, at school, it is the liberal way to stand up for them and change things for the better.

I’m loving that the party has changed its social media avatars to go along with the Pride flags everywhere.

So, happy Pride everyone. For the first time, the Pride flag flies proudly over Richmond, thanks to the new Lib Dem Council there.

There is also the not so small matter of some football match in Russia. I have managed to avoid almost all of the World Cup so far. I mean, if football isn’t Inverness Caledonian Thistle, I generally don’t see the point of it. However, there is hope for me yet. Belgium’s defeat of Brazil last night brought an involuntary smile to me. I won’t feel the need to watch it, but good luck to England. Hope all our readers get the result you want and that you still have fingernails at the end of it. Vince is predicting that it’s going to be tense:

I’m not sure whether I hope his crystal ball is wonky or not. I mean, would people feel that they hadn’t had the whole experience if there wasn’t an edge of the seat penalty shootout?

I wonder if the Scot on the Lib Dem Press Team will be covering the match again, like he was on Tuesday.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • John Marriott 7th Jul '18 - 10:01am

    Caron, so nice to have a Scot wishing the England team well. Back in 1978 I was rooting for Ally Macleod’s Scottish team in Argentina. That Archie Gemmill goal against the Netherlands was a peach. Pity they came unstuck in the opening match against Peru. Pity that the SNP couldn’t enter into the spirit of things the other evening. Mind you, you are a Liberal after all.

    PS I wonder if Sir Andy will be cheering them on this afternoon. After all, besides nappy changing, he hasn’t got much else on at the moment!

