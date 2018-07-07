Caron Lindsay

Lib Link: Alex Cole-Hamilton: We still don’t value women in public life

By | Sat 7th July 2018 - 10:25 am

If you wander round Edinburgh, you might think that men were the only people who ever did anything important.  Alex Cole-Hamilton has reflected of the lack of recognition for women in a post for the Women 50/50 campaign’s blog:

Well, because all told, statues of animals outnumber statues of women in the city by about 5:1. Walking down the Royal Mile, you couldn’t swing a dead Great Auk around your head for fear of hitting the stone effigy of a bloke who was big during the enlightenment – but there is no sign of the women who built so much of this city and its legacy.

A number of city MSPs and I from all parties have recently taken up the campaign to see Elsie Inglis commemorated on the Royal Mile. Elsie was a leading Suffragist in the late 19th century and was close friends with Millicent Fawcett. As a doctor, she established the Women’s Hospitals Movement which took mobile field hospitals to the bloodiest battlefields of World War 1. She was one of the only women ever to receive a state funeral and there are statues to her in Serbia and in France. Her only recognition in the capital is a small plaque in St Giles Cathedral.

The commemoration of important and trail-blazing women matters. It matters because if we don’t do it then the subliminal impact of public art is to cement the patriarchal view that only men can ever achieve greatness. I want to be able to walk up the Royal Mile with my daughter, Darcy, from the palace to castle, and ignite her ambition by pointing out famous female lawyers, politicians and authors and walk her through the steps she’ll need to take if she wants to be like them. The same is true for TV; modern political dramas, whether it be House of Cards or Designated survivor, idealise the rise of men and show the lead character using his male resources to grasp the reins of power. I don’t know about you, but I would like to see a TV adaptation of the life and career of Mary Esslemont, Barbara Castle or Shirley Williams.

I have a slight quibble with his conclusion, though:

Our daughters need to be constantly reminded of what they can become to enable them to follow in the footsteps of mighty women who have gone before them.

It is just as important that boys grow up in an equal world where power and recognition are shared and where nobody has a sense of entitlement that the world is shaped around them to the exclusion of others.

You can read Alex’s post here. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 7th Jul - 10:41am
    Though it's important to be clear about the process and reasons for a scheme, it's more important to get one up and running. I feel...
  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 7th Jul - 10:22am
    Right to Buy has done enormous damage. Seemingly a nice idea to help poorer people own their homes it disregards the interest of all those...
  • User AvatarP.J. 7th Jul - 10:17am
    @William Fowler There is only one area which needs to be reformed. Of the 'Mindless Mantra' of taking back control of our money, our borders...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 7th Jul - 10:15am
    A thought. May proposes that we stay close to the EU on manufacturing etc but allows the financial market a free hand. This allows the...
  • User AvatarPeter Davies 7th Jul - 10:09am
    As far as I can see, It's a very good deal for the EU. It works only if our tariffs are lower than theirs. Other...
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 7th Jul - 10:08am
    Joe B. Until some equality comes into the housing sector, nothing changes in Bath. I now have a power chair. It barely goes through the...