We expect President Trump to turn our long-held values on their head. Whether it’s banning Muslims or building a wall against Mexican migrants, withdrawing from the world’s agreement on limiting climate change, cosying up to Russia’s President Putin and doubting if NATO is still valuable, Trump’s Presidency seems like a bad dream from which we, and America, will only awake when his term ends.

But that will be years hence, Meantime he will visiting Britain next week. Has America changed so much that this presidency is not an aberration but a consistency?

Britain has to stand strong against that fear with Europe, with the EU and with our NATO allies. Our rocky, deplorable government has to be made by the progressive forces to stand up for our national values and our continued security.

So, when we hear that the government is to give ‘careful consideration’ to calls for a renewed judge-led inquiry into our country’s involvement in human rights abuses after the Iraq invasion, Liberal Democrats must assert the necessity for that enquiry until it is granted.

The necessity arises from the two reports published by Parliament’s intelligence and security committee. They show a shameful slippage of our own intelligence services’ values when assisting American operations in Iraq after the 9/11 attacks. It is reported that the UK had planned, agreed or financed 31 rendition operations. In addition, on 15 occasions, British intelligence consented to or witnessed torture, and there were 232 occasions when the intelligence agencies supplied questions to be put to detainees whom they knew or suspected were being mistreated.

The reports state that inquiry was needed to examine certain matters in detail, but access to those officers on the ground at the time was mostly denied by the prime minister, The conclusion was reached that ISC could not conduct an authoritative enquiry and produce a comprehensive report. Its conclusions are stated to be provisional, ‘a fair account of what we have been able to find to date.”

Britain needs a renewed authoritative judicial enquiry, to clear its own conscience before we can properly confront this President who, like George W Bush before him, apparently condones the use of torture. This is a case where the progressives of Parliament must work together to ensure that such an enquiry is rapidly set up.

Our foreign affairs spokesperson, Christine Jardine, demanded that the Government commits to a full torture and rendition enquiry into what British intelligence agencies knew about US kidnap and torture of suspected terrorists after 9.11, She linked the issue to President Trump’s visit next week. In a Commons speech, she said that the President had openly endorsed torture:

That is abhorrent and these practices are completely unacceptable. The Government must therefore be unequivocal with the President and recommit UK support for the absolute torture ban.

Former home secretary Kenneth Clarke has led calls for it, and Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry backed the call. Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, said that abuses had ‘done considerable damage to Britain’s international reputation as a firm upholder of international law and human rights.’ Britain surely needs no further muddying of its international reputation, and this is a clear instance where clarification of past bad practice will be needed, in addition to forthright speaking to the present holder of the American presidency.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.