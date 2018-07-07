Trump’s awful, but we need to put our own house in order

We expect President Trump to turn our long-held values on their head. Whether it’s banning Muslims or building a wall against Mexican migrants, withdrawing from the world’s agreement on limiting climate change, cosying up to Russia’s President Putin and doubting if NATO is still valuable, Trump’s Presidency seems like a bad dream from which we, and America, will only awake when his term ends.
But that will be years hence, Meantime he will visiting Britain next week. Has America changed so much that this presidency is not an aberration but a consistency?
Britain has to stand strong against that fear with Europe, with the EU and with our NATO allies. Our rocky, deplorable government has to be made by the progressive forces to stand up for our national values and our continued security.
So, when we hear that the government is to give ‘careful consideration’ to calls for a renewed judge-led inquiry into our country’s involvement in human rights abuses after the Iraq invasion, Liberal Democrats must assert the necessity for that enquiry until it is granted.
The necessity arises from the two reports published by Parliament’s intelligence and security committee. They show a shameful slippage of our own intelligence services’ values when assisting American operations in Iraq after the 9/11 attacks. It is reported that the UK had planned, agreed or financed 31 rendition operations. In addition, on 15 occasions, British intelligence consented to or witnessed torture, and there were 232 occasions when the intelligence agencies supplied questions to be put to detainees whom they knew or suspected were being mistreated.
The reports state that inquiry was needed to examine certain matters in detail, but access to those officers on the ground at the time was mostly denied by the prime minister, The conclusion was reached that ISC could not conduct an authoritative enquiry and produce a comprehensive report. Its conclusions are stated to be provisional, ‘a fair account of what we have been able to find to date.”
Britain needs a renewed authoritative judicial enquiry, to clear its own conscience before we can properly confront this President who, like George W Bush before him, apparently condones the use of torture. This is a case where the progressives of Parliament must work together to ensure that such an enquiry is rapidly set up.
Our foreign affairs spokesperson, Christine Jardine, demanded that the Government commits to a full torture and rendition enquiry into what British intelligence agencies knew about US kidnap and torture of suspected terrorists after 9.11, She linked the issue to President Trump’s visit next week. In a Commons speech, she said that the President had openly endorsed torture:
That is abhorrent and these practices are completely unacceptable. The Government must therefore be unequivocal with the President and recommit UK support for the absolute torture ban.
Former home secretary Kenneth Clarke has led calls for it, and Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry backed the call. Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, said that abuses had ‘done considerable damage to Britain’s international reputation as a firm upholder of international law and human rights.’ Britain surely needs no further muddying of its international reputation, and this is a clear instance where clarification of past bad practice will be needed, in addition to forthright speaking to the present holder of the American presidency.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
We must also be wary of Britain’s own Donald Trump, Jeremy Corbyn. Like Trump he is a protectionist playing the xenophobic card when it comes to public services (renationalisation to avoid “horrible foreign governments” profiting from rail, energy or nuclear power), trade (unaccountable “greedy foreign multinationals” suing us in “shady secret corrupt corporate courts”), horrible views against job offshoring and the posted workers directive and Trumpist calls of “keeping manufacturing British”. He is anti Common Market and liberalisation of public services. His attacks on the outsourcing companies are vile.
Equally like Trump he is an isolationist who vehemently hates foriegn intervention, supports Putin and is anti NATO. Corbyn’s views on migration are now full on Red UKIP. His supporters spout the same conspiracy theories about the EU Commission, Bilderberg Group, Davos and so on as the alt-right.
@stimpson I agree mostly with your assessment. Ideologically there is a cigarette paper between the left and right on a lot of factors, further if you look at some of the ukippers calling them right is not correct; many are very much to the left. Then when it comes to extremist politics dispute how we all say we have learned from history it isn’t true. In the end one side will eat the other and that is when people start to die.
I know he is the opposition but I wish the lib dems would do more to expose corbyn and new old labour. They operate by thinking a lot and being very quiet publicly. We should shine light on them as the British public will not like the naked truth of corbynism.
I agree. UKIP, Front National and the BNP were always hard right when it comes to social conservatism and nationalism.
On economic issues they are robustly statist, anti-globalisation and in many cases left wing. The far right have always backed a nationalised NHS, renationalisation of the railways and free tuition for maths, nursing and engineering (basically anything where culture and diversity are not present). Paul Nuttall was against Royal Mail privatisation. Gerard Batten their current leader has been referred to as on the left of the party. The alt-right attacks on TTIP/TPP are exactly the same as those by the far left. Private outsourcing companies are routinely referred to as a shadow state by far leftists and alt-rightists.
Trump voters warmed to Sanders as he offered them the same old protectionism, just from a trade unionist / leftist direction. The two most extreme trade unions in the UK, the RMT and ASLEF are Brexiters who have called for communism. Their French counterparts have been bullying Macron and committing similar extremist disruption over modernisation as ours have been. Bob Crow and Nigel Farage were drinking buddies. Crow was anti freedom of movement in line with the Marxist-Lennist strand of British Communism.
Grangemouth workers strikes have been xenophobic in nature. Red Labour has supported pitting EU migrants against British workers. Far right London taxi drivers represented by the far left RMT and LTDA now all back Corbyn nominating Sadiq Khan over his blatantly xenophobic attack on Uber.
The list goes on…
The far right and far left are the same. Hard protectionists who want to control the country for their own ends.
I like titles which tell us what the article is about. This one is “awful”! It is good to read that there is some agreement that there should be a judicial inquiry into our involvement in rendition and torture. I wonder why the government needs 60 days to make a decision and I hope it makes the right one.
@ DJ Pocock
History should teach you and the party that if we attack Labour there will be another Conservative government after the next general election. We need to concentrate our attacks on the Conservative government. A minority Labour government would be better for this country than any government which has the Conservatives in it. Hopefully such a Labour minority government would have full employment at the heart of its economic policies and try to find solutions to make the economy work for those who voted for Brexit because they feel it doesn’t work for them.
Michael BG – some of us see Labour’s economic direction under Corbyn as a brutally insane option economically than the Conservatives.
I despise the neo-nationalism and hard right social conservatism of much of the Tory party, but free markets, free trade, globalisation and privatisation are major forces for good. Left wing economics would make it impossible to have any sort of social liberalism, as the country would be bankrupt and hard left thugs would rule the roost. At least with the Conservatives in charge we have a sensible economy and can concentrate on social and identity issues. Under Corbyn, the economy would be run for the benefit of socially right wing and economically extreme left RMT and ASLEF militants.