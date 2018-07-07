The Voice

Jo Swinson tweets first picture of baby Gabriel and his loving big brother

By | Sat 7th July 2018 - 1:25 pm

This will absolutely warm your heart.

Lovely to see young Andrew Hames embracing his wee baby brother, Gabriel.

All our very best wishes to Jo, Duncan Andrew and Gabriel.

Vince was bowled over by the photo too.

