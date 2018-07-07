Jo Swinson tweets first picture of baby Gabriel and his loving big brother

This will absolutely warm your heart.
Lovely to see young Andrew Hames embracing his wee baby brother, Gabriel.
Our happy family of four. We're really enjoying getting to know Gabriel – one week old today. Thanks for all the good wishes. pic.twitter.com/m0KIBxZMpU
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 6, 2018
All our very best wishes to Jo, Duncan Andrew and Gabriel.
Vince was bowled over by the photo too.
This is a lovely picture. Hello Gabriel and congrats Jo, Duncan and Andrew https://t.co/WzwlwYeRVq
— Vince Cable (@vincecable) July 6, 2018